Hua Hin
Hua Hin aims to vaccinate 70% of local residents in time for October re-opening
Tourism officials in Hua Hin say the vaccination of local residents will be ramped up to ensure a planned October re-opening can go ahead. Krot Rotchanasathian from the Hua Hin Recharge project says the plan is to inoculate at least 70% of local residents, and 100% of those in the tourism sector. He adds that at this stage, over 30% of local residents are vaccinated. According to a Bangkok Post report, he is hopeful that if the October re-opening goes ahead, Hua Hin should receive around 100,000 visitors, generating over 1.2 billion baht in tourist revenue by the end of the year.
Krot says local tourism operators from the Hua Hin Recharge project are liaising with local hospitals and health authorities, as well as state organisations and tourism officials to ramp up the vaccine rollout.
The Bangkok Post reports that international tourists visiting Hua Hin from October will need to meet the same criteria as those visiting Phuket under the southern island’s sandbox scheme. Itsara Sathapanaset from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says tourists will have to be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 prior to flying to Thailand. They will also be required to spend 14 days on Hua Hin, during which time they will be tested for the virus twice.
Meanwhile, the governor of Surat Thani, Witchawut Chinto, has instructed officials on Koh Samui and Koh Phang Ngan to ramp up security on the islands following the recent murder of a Swiss tourist on Phuket. The authorities have been ordered to check isolated tourist spots on both islands, and to increase police patrols in crime hotspots, in order to restore tourist confidence.
Surat Thani has re-opened to foreign visitors under the Samui Plus model, welcoming 264 tourists since it launched on July 15, in addition to 257 sandbox visitors from Phuket. According to Witchawut, only 2 foreign tourists have tested positive for Covid-19 to date and they have been admitted to hospital for treatment.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hua Hin aims to vaccinate 70% of local residents in time for October re-opening
Second lot of Pfizer vaccines for healthcare workers to arrive tomorrow
Lost man reunited with family after going viral falling in well
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
PM calls for expedited probe into “Sandbox” traveller’s death; victim’s timeline released
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People20 hours ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Crime3 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Sponsored2 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
US tells citizens to avoid travel to Thailand, upgrades country to highest warning level