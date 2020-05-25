Horse riding makes a comeback on Hua Hin beaches | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Horse riding makes a comeback on Hua Hin beaches
From next Friday, horses are expected back on the beaches of Hua Hin, on the Gulf of Thailand. It follows the easing of more Covid-19 restrictions last week as Prachuap Khiri Khan officials allowed some businesses, including horse-riding operations, to reopen. It’s understood that hotels, department stores and shopping malls are also back in business.
Hua Hin is starting to welcome more visitors and horse-riding on the beach has always been a popular activity with families who have young children. It’s hoped the operators of horse-riding centres can now start earning a living, having been severely affected by both the Covid-19 crisis and the outbreak of the African Horse virus, which has killed at least 500 horses across Thailand.
The chief veterinarian from Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Livestock Department, Chamorn Sakdinan, says a recently launched vaccination campaign has prevented any further deaths of horses in the region. He says horse owners can resume business provided their animals are kept in stables at night and under mosquito nets, to combat the mosquito-borne illness. He adds that owners will not have permission to move horses outside of Hua Hin.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
2 people are in custody and 19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ya ice” has been seized after it was discovered in their bags on an express train from Bangkok to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last night. 22 year old Ekkapong Kaewsa, of Bangkok, and his female companion 23 year old Methanee Suparb from Si Sa Ket, were arrested by railway police as the train was approaching Hua Hin station about 6pm.
The railway police commander said the arrests followed a tip that couriers would be carrying illicit drugs on special express train 9085 from Bang Sue station in Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat. Railway police were assigned to all carriages. As the train approached Hua Hin, officers noticed 2 passengers acting suspiciously. They approached and demanded to search the couple’s bags. Inside, they police found 19 plastic wrapped packages, each of which was found to contain a kilogram of crystal meth. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about 10 million baht, according to police.
Ekkapong reportedly confessed to having smuggled drugs by train on several occasions. He said he had asked Methanee, a waitress, to accompany him on the trip to deliver the drugs to Nakhon Si Thammarat. He says he was paid 100,000 baht to make the delivery.
Police are expanding the investigation to find others involved and the source of the drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…
• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.
However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.
SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai News
Hua Hin
Drunk fishing crew crash the boss’s car into a river in Prachuap Khiri Khan
If you take your boss’s car out for the night, the last thing you want to do is crash it. Even worse, into a river. Last night, three fisherman got a little too ‘intoxicated’ at a party and accidentally drove their boss’s car into the Pran Buri River.
Around 10:30 p.m., after drinking at a nearby pineapple factory in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the men drove through a curfew checkpoint without stopping. The police took off, but found the car in the river, about 1.5 km from the checkpoint. The river is about 25 metres below the road.
The men had fled the sinking vehicle, but two of the them were found walking on the side of the road. Police say 29 year old Yi Tin Jo and 50 year old To Cho, both Burmese, admitted they wrecked the car and didn’t stop at the checkpoint because they had been drinking. Police haven’t found the third man… yet.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
