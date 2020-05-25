Gang raids virus screening checkpoint and empties community pantry | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Gang raids virus screening checkpoint and empties community pantry

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Caitlin Ashworth
A coronavirus screening checkpoint in Northern Thailand has been ransacked yesterday morning. Police say around 3 men cleaned out and knocked over the community pantry, which was stationed at the checkpoint, and destroyed some of the plastic chairs.

Around 1 am, the group stormed the checkpoint, a tent step-up used to check people travelling in and out of the village in the Tak province. Temperatures of the passersby are checked as well as signs of other virus symptoms. The Bangkok Post said a few people were staffing the checkpoint during the raid, but they were not hurt.

According to police, the men smashed tables and chairs, and damaged some medical equipment. There was also a community pantry set up at the checkpoint to provide those in need with dry groceries. That was emptied and knocked over.

The men could face charges for destroying government property as well as violating the 11pm to 4am curfew.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

