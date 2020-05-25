Curfew violators made to volunteer at temples | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew violators made to volunteer at temples
As Thailand’s already crowded prisons struggle to cope with an influx of a new type of criminal, the “curfew violator”, the Department of Probation has come up with a novel solution – send them to the temples.
Thailand has had a national curfew in place since the establishment of the country’s emergency decree on March 26. Initially it was from 10pm – 4am, then reduced to 11pm – 4am. It is now expected to be reduced further to Midnight – 4am in the next week or so. The emergency decree will continue until the end of June whereby PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the government-appointed CSSA will continue to call the shots without having to obtain permission from the Thai parliament.
During the Covid-19 outbreak, the Supreme Patriarch, head of the order of Buddhist monks, created soup kitchens at over 900 temples to help feed those who had lost their livelihoods and were struggling to afford food. Now, instead of going to prison, some curfew breakers are being sent there to help out.
Vittawan Sunthornkajit, director-general of the Department of Probation, says curfew violators who have also committed serious offences during curfew hours are still being sent to prison. However, those found guilty of more minor misdemeanours are instead given a warning and then sent to the soup kitchens, where they can help out while being kept under surveillance. Placements range from 7 days to a month, with Vittawan saying the courts have so far sent 2,276 offenders their way.
It’s hoped that being part of the charitable work carried out at temples will instill a sense of conscientiousness (“samnuek di”, in Thai) in lawbreakers and make them aware of the effect their bad behaviour has on society as a whole.
“These wrongdoers will help monks give food to the affected villagers. We want them to see how so many people suffer.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiangrai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ayutthaya welcomes visitors after restrictions lift
Ayutthaya is welcoming visitors again after months of empty temple grounds as another set of restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing temples and historical sites to open back up. Thailand’s economy is dependant on tourism and officials hope to get at least some domestic trips up and running by June.
The Ayutthaya governor says the province is now safe from the coronavirus with no new infections in the past month, the Bangkok Post reports. Altogether, there were 8 coronavirus infections in the province. 1 person died. To prevent a second wave, visitors must abide by prevention practices such as wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, taking temperatures and social distancing. The Buddhist temples Wat Phanan Choeng and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon had the most tourists over the weekend.
Thailand’s economy basically runs off tourism, but the closed borders and freeze on incoming international flights (excepting chartered repatriation flights) has caused a collapse of the tourism industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT, expects the number of foreign tourists to fall by at least 65% this year. Most industry pundits are expecting it to be a lot higher.
President of the Tourism Council of Thailand told the Post that more than 3,000 tourism-related businesses submitted loan requests adding up to 12.7 billion baht, but only 36 cases worth 87.2 million baht have so far been approved. For now, the country is focusing on revamping domestic travel after the pandemic, starting a campaign called “We Love Thailand.” The TCT president says reopening sites and business for domestic tourists will give tourism operators a “lifeline”.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thailand with one additional death (May 25)
Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 2 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand with 1 additional death. The 2 new cases consisted of 1 imported case from a Thai woman being repatriated from Russia last Wednesday and is currently under state quarantine in Chon Buri province.
The other was a 49 year old Chinese citizen. She was reported as the wife of an Italian who had been infected with the virus. She has a history of travelling back from China to Phuket on March 9 and remained on the island due to the lockdown. She is currently living in Cherngtalay with her husband and 3 children aged 15, 10 and 7. She has been reported to be showing no signs of any symptoms at this stage. Cherngtalay is the tambon bordering Bang Tao, which was a hotzone for new cases during April and early May.
Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is now 3,042 with 57 deaths since the outbreak began in January. 2,928 of those have fully recovered and have been released from hospitals with an additional 7 new discharges over night.
Only 57 people remain under medical care for the disease nationwide.
The additional death was reported as a 68 year old Thai woman in Chumphon, southern Thailand. She was reported to have “many personal health issues and the cause of death was due to failure in her lungs and an infection in her bloodstream”.
“She had been in the hospital fighting Covid-19 for about a month and she finally passed away yesterday, minutes after midnight.”
Chonburi province has had no new confirmed cases in 31 days with Pattaya 10 days further ahead with no new confirmed cases for 41 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Politics
Opposition criticises Thai government over economic toll of Covid response
Opposition party Pheu Thai has condemned the government’s management of the Covid-19 crisis, saying total shutdown has had a devastating effect on the country’s economy. In a report in Nation Thailand, Paopoom Rojanasakul, vice secretary-general of the party says the hard-hitting restrictions imposed across the country have led to high unemployment, with the International Monetary Fund saying Thailand’s economy is the worst-affected in the region.
He adds that the IMF is predicting the economy here will shrink by 6.7%, saying Thailand has one of the world’s most negative GDP forecasts, despite appearing to have brought the virus under control quite quickly.
“The question that arises is, if Thailand has controlled the outbreak quicker than the other others, why is its economy worse hit than the others?”
Paopoom says the decision to essentially shut down the economy in the early stages of the outbreak is what caused the damage, not simply the fact that economic performance is dependent on the global economy as a whole. Pheu Thai says the government must act now to stop businesses from going under and to save jobs, saying the government got it wrong when it allowed employers to terminate their workers’ positions.
The party says employers should receive financial incentives to encourage them to keep their staff employed. Paopoom adds that what’s required is a policy of balanced measures that keep the economy running at the same time as the virus is being brought under control.
“The winner of this battle is a balanced state that can control the outbreak while also sustaining the economy until the world has a vaccine.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
