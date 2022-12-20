Connect with us

Hua Hin

As Thailand's large waves rage on, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches

Photo by Hua Hin Today.

As large waves rage on in the Gulf of Thailand, officials have raised red flags on Hua Hin’s beaches. Officials said people are strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea while the red warning flags are raised, Hua Hin Today reported yesterday. 

Some beach vendors and restaurants have also closed due to the waves, and the local fishing boat fleet remained ashore.

Meanwhile, local agencies and volunteer groups are on the lookout for swimmers at beaches. 

The Gulf’s large waves are wreaking havoc in several areas of Thailand. 

Red flags have now been posted on many of Koh Samui’s beaches as well. Yesterday, ferries and all boats were being banned from leaving ports in Koh Samui and Surat Thani. A total of 2,400 tourists left the island by plane. 

People leaving the island had to change their plans by leaving via Bangkok Airways at the Samui International Airport instead of by ferry. Waves were up to 4 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand near Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao.

On Sunday night, a navy vessel sank to the bottom of the sea in the Gulf. Last night, the Royal Thai Navy rescued one missing sailor – Chief Petty Officer Natee Timdee – found floating in the Gulf of Thailand. Natee was found unconscious, and he suffered wounds on his head and ankle. However, the army now says that his overall condition is “safe.” He was taken to Bang Saphan Hospital for treatment.

The navy reports that 30 sailors are still missing.

At least four boats sank in Thailand’s waters among four-metre-high waves and strong winds on Sunday and Monday. Yesterday, a fishing boat sank around 30 nautical miles southwest of Samae San Island in Chon Buri province yesterday morning. All members of the crew were rescued and taken ashore to Samae San Island.

 

