News
Hashtag urges netizens to boycott media company’s sponsors
There’s a new hashtag trending on Twitter today: #แบนสปอนเซอร์เนชั่น (ban Nation’s sponsors), as netizens vow to boycott all of the local digital news outlet Nation Thailand’s sponsors for alleged “frequent errors and pro-government editorials”. The social trend was partly brought about by the revelation that a Nation Thailand reporter allegedly lied to protesters last Sunday, claiming to be from another news agency in order to curry favour with demonstrators to get interviews and quotes. There was a major rally, attracting up to 10,000 people, at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Sunday afternoon.
The reported incident has sparked anger among the Thai public, both on and offline, for the media company’s perceived “unprofessionalism”. Student protesters also claim the newspaper promotes pro-military and pro-government headlines, prompting the now popular hashtag and movement. A check of The Nation’s website front page today shows at least one report about a government department supporting student’s rights to display the 3 finger salute at assembly.
There’s also another hashtag trending today condemning Thai media, generally, who are not reporting the protests. #CondemnMedia (#ประณามสื่อ) is being used by Thais who say they are frustrated with media in Thailand, both Thai and English language, for their silence on reporting the various protests around the country, or avoiding some of the sensitive issues raised at the demonstrations.
Nation Thailand (formerly The Nation) recently moved to an online-only model. The group also has a digital television channel and Thai sister papers including Krungthep Dhurakij. Conservative media have been under pressure in recent months as Thais are fast moving online, and away from traditional, printed sources, for their news.
Now the hashtags are targeting the media outlet who have at least 25 sponsors, most being big brands and popular products, from the likes of Oral-B, Kanor, Wall’s, Sara, and Vaseline to Clear and Breeze, according to Thai Enquirer.
Thai journalists are currently challenged to report the content at the student rallies, some of it ‘uncomfortable’ topics for many Thais, including questions raised over the role of the Thai Head of State.
The Nation was founded in 1971, and published in Bangkok as a daily paper. It’s one of the longest-running and popular media outlets in the country. According to Thai Enquirer, it was recently taken over by Chai Bunnag, whose partner Watanya Wongopasi, is an MP for the pro-military/conservative Palang Pracharat Party.
Boycotts have become a popular way of challenging media companies when netizens feel aggrieved by the tone of various editorial decisions. Targeting the sponsors and advertisers hits directly at the source of most media revenue streams.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Business
Company drafts THAI’s rehab plan, faces criticism
The rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International, or THAI, isn’t looking great. It was presented to the Central Bankruptcy Court yesterday and creditors questioned the expertise of the company chosen to draft the plan. EY Corporate and Advisory Services, appointed by THAI, faced criticism regarding their technical experience when it comes to drafting a plan to restructure a company, especially one of THAI’s size. Thai PBS reports that a lawyer also brought up the company’s “questionable” track record when it administered a rehabilitation plan to another company that had filed for bankruptcy. Acting president for THAI, Charnsin Treeuchagron, defended EY, […]
Bangkok
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel. The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies
Despite many of Thailand’s discount airlines taking to the skies again, all airlines are still in the financial doldrums as they battle travel restrictions, a risk-averse flying public and closed international borders. Now Asia Aviation, major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, has announced revenue of 2,221 million baht and a net losses of 1,210.6 million baht for Q2 2020. The net loss was predominantly due to the travel restrictions at the time, causing a massive decline in demand and the temporary grounding of its fleet due to the travel bans. TAA’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya says the group struggled to maintain minimal operations […]
Toby Andrews
August 19, 2020 at 3:07 pm
Well if the government can censor news that they do not like, the citizens can do the same, by boycotting advertised products of the newspapers that are pro government.
Money talks in Thailand and lack of it will teach the newspapers to be impartial.