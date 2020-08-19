Connect with us

Politics

Student activists to rally at Thai Ministry of Education

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Student activists to rally at Thai Ministry of Education | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Keng News
    • follow us in feedly

The so-called “Bad Student” activist group says they’ll rally in front of the Ministry of Education building this evening. Activists say the ministry, particularly minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, has not defended the students’ right to protest. Some students were harassed by teachers and administrators for taking part in a demonstration.

Earlier this week, students at various high schools protested during their morning flag ceremony by raising their hands in a 3-finger salute, an anti-government symbol, and by wearing white ribbons. Police were called in by some administrators and confiscated the ribbons. Some teachers took the ribbons and tied them around students’ necks, Khaosod reports. A teacher even slapped a student on the head.

Student’s say the education minister did nothing to condemn the harassment student protesters faced by teachers, administrators and police. They plan to rally at 4pm today. Teepsuwan says he has a meeting, but will try to come back to the ministry office to listen to the protesters.

“I don’t have a problem with them coming.”

Teepsuwan slipped in a warning to students during an education forum, saying that if students break the law during a protest, they can be arrested on school grounds. He added that students should refrain from using disrespectful gestures. The warning comes from experience. In 2014, Teepsuwan was arrested as a protest leader for the People’s Democratic Reform Committee.

“Still, I have to ask, why are they chasing me out? Is it because I don’t have any administrative skills? Is it because I don’t fix the education ministry’s problems?”

SOURCE: Khaosod

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 19, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Teepawan was a protester once, but now he is one of THEM – the authority.
    He has a well paid job, with a good payoff coming, so he knows where his best interests lie, and it is not supporting protesting students.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Activists plan more protests nationwide in September

Jack Burton

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Activists plan more protests nationwide in September | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Student activist groups across the country are threatening to step up anti-government protests in September if their demands are not met. The secretary-general of the Free Youth Movement said today that the planned protests include a march through the streets of Bangkok and prolonged nationwide protests. Tatthep Ruangprapaikitseri cited Sunday’s protest at the Democracy Monument as a “big show of force”, sending a message to the government about their 3 key demands. The students’ original 3 demands, which have since grown into a 10 point manifesto, include a new Constitution, the dissolution of Parliament and an end to state harassment […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute | The Thaiger
PHOTO: kaohoon.com

Thailand’s PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he’s concerned about students using a controversial 3 finger salute, saying he’s heard that those who disagree with the political gesture are being unfairly targeted. The PM says that, while he understands the political motivations behind the salute, which has been embraced by anti-government activists, he disagrees with the alleged bullying and intimidation of those who do not wish to use it. He says all sides should be able to discuss their issues in a reasonable manner. Education Minister Nuttapol Teepsuwan echoes this sentiment, saying that while students have the right to voice their opinions, […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Emergency Decree set to be extended again

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Emergency Decree set to be extended again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Thailand News

While no local transmission of Covid-19 has been detected since May, the Emergency Decree appears likely to be extended through September. Nattaphon Nakpanich, an army deputy commander and vice president of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said this morning that they may extend the decree for another month because they “worry the public will let its guard down”, leading to a second wave of infections. Critics accuse the government of exploiting the pandemic to retain the state of emergency to rein in growing protests. Nattaphon insists the extension would not restrict people from protesting, saying the special enforcement measures […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending