Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

A mother and her boyfriend yesterday confessed to Bangkok police that they brutally assaulted her 4 year old son “because he “wet his bed”. Police called the pair in for questioning after the boy’s 23 year old father, whose name wasn’t given, reported to Bang Khen police that his son had been severely beaten and was being treated at Bhumibol Hospital.

The father told police he hadn’t met the boy’s mother for 2 years, but got an urgent call from her on Sunday saying that the boy “slipped and fell” in the bathroom and “needed an urgent operation”. She also demanded he provide assistance of 100,000 baht, he added.

When he asked her which hospital the boy was in, she refused to say, saying only that his visit would “spread infection, according to the doctor”.

The man conducted a search and found the boy was at Bhumibol Hospital and in a severe state. He had broken ribs, his collarbones were in a bad state and there were more than 20 fresh and old wounds on his face.

When the man confronted his ex-wife, she claimed it was her father who beat the boy. The man paid the woman’s family a visit and talked to her mother, who told him she didn’t know anything about the incident, as her daughter took the boy to live with her in late May.

The man was confident that the boy was attacked by his “resentful” mother.

Yesterday, police questioned both the mother and her new boyfriend, and they confessed to beating the boy. The boyfriend reportedly said he hit the boy with a rubber tube several times on August 10 after seeing him wet his bed, but claimed he didn’t cause the injuries on the boy’s face or head.

The father of the boy’s mother said he saw his grandson last month didn’t notice any injuries. He also said his daughter was a “resentful woman”, and quarrelled frequently with both her new and old boyfriends.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 19, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Jail the mother and new boyfriend and Child Protective Services need to conduct an investigation to see how long it’s been going. She should lose custody and any future visitaion must be supervised.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Technology

“Free-flow” tech to eliminate Bangkok’s toll gate barriers

Jack Burton

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

&#8220;Free-flow&#8221; tech to eliminate Bangkok&#8217;s toll gate barriers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 123RF.com

Bangkok’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority is studying the implementation of Multi-Lane Free-Flow technology that will eliminate the need for gates at tollbooths and enable traffic to flow faster without the need to slow down or stop to pay toll fees. According to MRTA governor Surachet Laophulsuk: “The study is being carried out in parallel with the Department of Highways’ Free Flow project, and we will choose which system to adopt based on the success and level of ease of implementation. In the preliminary phase, we found the system has accuracy problems and needs improvement. We expect it to be ready […]

Continue Reading

Crime

No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai One

Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk will not be investigated by the Public Prosecutor Commission after his decision to drop a charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. It is alleged the Red Bull heir ran over and killed a Bangkok policeman in 2012, while speeding and under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Since announcing the dropping of charges, Nate has resigned, a move designed to indicate transparency in his handling of the case. The commission’s head, Athapol Yaisawang, says the group decided not to proceed with any probe into the deputy attorney-general’s decision, given that an investigating panel has […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Andreas Brucker on Unsplash

Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country. It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus. Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending