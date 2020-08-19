Bangkok mother, boyfriend confess to brutally beating her 4 year old son | The Thaiger

A mother and her boyfriend yesterday confessed to Bangkok police that they brutally assaulted her 4 year old son “because he “wet his bed”. Police called the pair in for questioning after the boy’s 23 year old father, whose name wasn’t given, reported to Bang Khen police that his son had been severely beaten and was being treated at Bhumibol Hospital.

The father told police he hadn’t met the boy’s mother for 2 years, but got an urgent call from her on Sunday saying that the boy “slipped and fell” in the bathroom and “needed an urgent operation”. She also demanded he provide assistance of 100,000 baht, he added.

When he asked her which hospital the boy was in, she refused to say, saying only that his visit would “spread infection, according to the doctor”.

The man conducted a search and found the boy was at Bhumibol Hospital and in a severe state. He had broken ribs, his collarbones were in a bad state and there were more than 20 fresh and old wounds on his face.

When the man confronted his ex-wife, she claimed it was her father who beat the boy. The man paid the woman’s family a visit and talked to her mother, who told him she didn’t know anything about the incident, as her daughter took the boy to live with her in late May.

The man was confident that the boy was attacked by his “resentful” mother.

Yesterday, police questioned both the mother and her new boyfriend, and they confessed to beating the boy. The boyfriend reportedly said he hit the boy with a rubber tube several times on August 10 after seeing him wet his bed, but claimed he didn’t cause the injuries on the boy’s face or head.

The father of the boy’s mother said he saw his grandson last month didn’t notice any injuries. He also said his daughter was a “resentful woman”, and quarrelled frequently with both her new and old boyfriends.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand