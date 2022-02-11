Eastern Thailand
Second oil leak from undersea pipeline discovered in waters off Rayong
Officials in Rayong are once again dealing with an oil leak from an undersea pipeline belonging to Star Petroleum. According to the Pollution Control Department, the oil slick has been spotted in the Map Ta Phut sea. Department boss Atthaphol Charoenchansa says Star Petroleum has confirmed that around 5,000 litres of oil have created the slick, which extends for about 5 kilometres from a single point mooring.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the company, which had been adjusting a section of the pipeline, is investigating the cause of the leak. The Pollution Control Department has declined Star Petroleum’s request to use 5,000 litres of dispersant, with Atthaphol explaining that this exceeds the amount considered sufficient. According to Star Petroleum’s statement to the governor, the leak is classified as Tier 1, meaning it doesn’t exceed 20 tonnes.
Nation Thailand reports that a damage control team is at the site of the leak and expected to receive assistance from Royal Thai Navy vessels and aircraft. Star Petroleum’s statement has described the slick as silver but has not provided any further information on the type of oil, the severity of the leak, or how it might be dealt with. The provincial governor has called an urgent meeting with Rayong officials and local government agencies in order to deal with the leak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 15,242 new cases; provincial totals
Man left with shrapnel wounds after another bomb attack in Thailand’s Deep South
Isaan students support free contraceptive initiative, say schools should offer sex ed
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Russia enters war games with Belarus as NATO nations rush to defuse conflict in Ukraine
Thailand’s popular dish pad krapao tied to high altitude balloon for space experiment
Thailand to boost aviation industry by hosting first international airshow in Rayong in 2027
Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand
Second oil leak from undersea pipeline discovered in waters off Rayong
Thailand ranks 72 in Democracy Index 2021
Sharp rise in Southeast Asia flight bookings as countries ease border controls
Murder weapons found at the beach | Thailand News Update
Indonesia purchases six Rafale fighter jets from France
Government expected to postpone tourism fee until they decide how to collect it
Studio Ghibli exhibition at Central World in Bangkok starts today, lasts until late March
Digital health pass on Mor Prom app accepted in 60 countries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Deported Canadian gangster shot and killed in Phuket
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Myanmar7 hours ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
- Economy2 days ago
Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
- Bangkok2 days ago
Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
- Thai Travel3 days ago
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok man who poured beer over female kickboxer loses his job (VIDEO)