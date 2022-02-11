Connect with us

Phuket

Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

CCTV footage from outside the Phuket villa | Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงาน ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Police say they’ve obtained surveillance camera footage showing the two suspects in the Jimi Sandhu murder case in Phuket preparing to leave the country at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Sandhu, who was born in India, was a notorious gangster in Canada and was deported for “serious criminality.” He entered Thailand last month by private jet and was found dead with more than 20 bullet wounds outside a villa in Rawai last week.

The two suspects were spotted on CCTV footage by the Rawai villa wearing white hoodies. Now, police say they have footage from the Bangkok airport showing the two suspects. Reports say the men were travelling separately on different flights, but both left the country the night of February 6.

It’s unclear how the men travelled from Phuket to Bangkok, but they arrived at the Suvarnabhumi Airport by taxi. They departed on different flights. Reports on their destinations are inconsistent. Some Thai media reports say both of the men booked flights to Canada, while others say they travelled to countries in Europe.

Police, who have not identified the suspects to the media as the investigation is ongoing, say the men entered Thailand on December 18. Reports say the suspects are believed to be Canadian citizens.

Yesterday, investigating officers found two guns they suspect were used in the killing. The guns were found underwater at a beach by the villa where the shooting happened. The firearms were registered under two Thais the media say are “influential” people. Officers say the gun owners will be asked to come in for questioning.

Jimi Sandhu was a notorious criminal in Canada. He entered Phuket on January 27 by private jet, carrying a fake passport with the name “Mandeep Singh.” Thai media reports that Sandhu first attempted to enter Malaysia, but he had problems related to his passport. Officers are also investigating to see who checked Sandhu’s passport and allowed him to enter the country.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Jason
    2022-02-11 14:33
    Security isn't that strong it seems.....
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-02-11 14:35
    1 minute ago, Jason said: Security isn't that strong it seems..... They have certain weaknesses 🤑🤑🤑🤑
    image
    Jason
    2022-02-11 14:46
    I take your point 🙃
    image
    Lowseasonlover
    2022-02-11 14:55
    Sorry guys but Im thinking this story is a load bollicks,
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-11 15:03
    Well of course you would.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending