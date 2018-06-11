Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation

Officials at the Phuket Marine Endangered Species Unit are investigating yet another mammal washed up on our beaches, this time aa dead sperm whale which was washed up on a beach at Coconut Island on Saturday (June 9).

Officials at the Phuket Marine Endangered Species Unit were notified on Saturday afternoon that the dead whale has been washed onto the beach.

Officials say the sperm whale was 8-10 years of age, weighed 80 kilograms and 2.35 metres long. An autopsy is underway to find the cause of death.

Local residents of Coconut Island say, “We saw the whale was washed up at around noon on Saturday. We went into the sea and tried to support the whale in the water but it washed up again with the tides and waves. The whale wriggled a few times when we first saw it but it died soon after.