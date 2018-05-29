PHOTO: thaitravelblogs.com

These balloon festivals have been popping up around the country and work like a travelling carnival of hot air balloons. The festivals tend to involve little more than a music festival with some well-lit hot air balloons around the perimeter.

A similar show, the International Balloon Festival, was n Chiang Mai at the Cowboy Army Riding Club from March 2-4 this year. As far as the vendors who worked at the festival this year, it didn’t all go according to plan.

Vendors and staff at the Chiang Mai International Balloon Festival 2018 have filed a case with local Police claiming that the organiser has been dodging bills and not paying them what they are owed.

On May 28 representatives of hotels, restaurants, service providers, store owners, artists and staff filed a charge against the International Balloon Festival 2018 organiser for not completing payments.

The festival was held earlier this year at the Army Cowboy Club, Huay Tung Tao.

“So many people have not been paid yet, including staff, catering services and artists,” said Papatpim Bhadrakom of Food For You by Chef TuTu who is owed 30,000 baht for catering.”

