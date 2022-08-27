Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant for sale to pay for pub fire

Anyone in the market for a restaurant with an infamous locale, here’s one you can probably get a great deal on. The Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant in Sattahip, Chon Buri, owned by and adjacent to the Mountain B nightclub that burned down earlier this month on August 5 with 20 deaths, is being offered for sale.

On Friday, local media spotted a for sale sign in front of the restaurant, owned by Sia B, originally thought to be the owner of Mountain B nightclub, though it was later revealed his father, Sia Yot. The 27 year old son was arrested and then released on bail before research revealed that it was in fact his 55 year old father who was the actual owner of the doomed and illegally operating club, and who was also out on bail.

The Mountain Bar & Bistro restaurant sits directly in front of Mountain B nightclub, or rather, in front of the burned-out shell of what remains of Mountain B. The restaurant was shut down suddenly and places on the auction block for sale, with the eatery’s 60 or so employees being given the bad news already about the closure.

Rumours say the quick closure and for sale signs are a result of the owner’s need to raise money quickly in order to pay compensation to the rising number of victims of the tragic fire deaths and injuries that have been blamed on foam soundproofing and tires on the ceiling and roof to mask noise as well as cheap flammable furnishings and two of the three exits being locked and blocked off.

The death toll started at 13, with dozens hospitalised and has now risen to 20 people dead, with 20 still in the hospital. As of yesterday, nine of those patients are still struggling, requiring the use of ventilators. The owners vowed to pay compensation to all the victims and their families after outrage over how little they received from the government.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

