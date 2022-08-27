Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand has had over 4 million foreign tourists this year, officials say

A Thai government spokesperson has said today that over 4 million foreign tourists have entered the kingdom this year. He said this number is expected to jump to 4.5 million within this month.

The top five countries with the most tourists coming to Thailand, in order, are: Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisri, said the government has been using a variety of tactics to stimulate and revive Thailand’s tourism industry, as well as other industries. He said that agencies are considering tourism promotion measures for the rest of the year. Anucha said Thailand’s current target is 10 million foreign arrivals by the end of 2022.

Thai tourism officials have made different predictions on the number of foreign visitors expected to arrive in the kingdom this year. In July, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said it expected about 9.3 million foreign visitors to arrive in the ‘Land of Smiles’ in 2022.

This week, the CCSA said yes to longer visas for foreign travellers to the country. Starting October 1 this year, the exemption period for foreign visitors will be extended from 30 days to 45 days. Meanwhile, the visa-on-arrival scheme will go from 15 days to 30 days, the CCSA announced.

Will the visa extensions, along with Thai officials’ other efforts, help Thailand meet its tourism target by the end of the year? We’ll see.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of thailand

 



