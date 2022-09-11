Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district

Hundreds of houses and buildings were flooded last night in the Sri Racha district of the eastern Chon Buri province.

Water levels reportedly reached almost 30 centimetres in some areas, causing traffic problems, particularly for small vehicles. In one village, the water level reached 50-60 centimetres, since the area was located near a canal. On top of the heavy rain, the flood was also caused by the large amount of waste in the canal blocking the drainage system.

A member of the Council of Provincial Administrative Organization of Chonburi Province showed up to help villagers remove the debris and waste obstructing the drainage system.

Many electrical appliances were damaged in the flood.

Floods are wreaking havoc all across Thailand, and have been doing a lot of damage in the kingdom’s eastern region recently. On September 8, about 140,000 chickens drowned in a flood at a poultry farm in the Kwaeng district of Rayong province. All six houses at the poultry farm flooded, with the water level reaching higher than one metre in some parts. Damages are estimated to be about ten million baht.

On September 7, the Thai Cabinet approved a budget of almost 1.6 billion to deal with Thailand’s perpetual flood problems. Some 912 million baht has been set aside for water management during the rainy and drought seasons, while 664 million baht has been allocated for new water pumps.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News