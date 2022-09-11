Connect with us

Chon Buri

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district

Published

 on 

Sri Racha, photo by The Pattaya News.

Hundreds of houses and buildings were flooded last night in the Sri Racha district of the eastern Chon Buri province.

Water levels reportedly reached almost 30 centimetres in some areas, causing traffic problems, particularly for small vehicles. In one village, the water level reached 50-60 centimetres, since the area was located near a canal. On top of the heavy rain, the flood was also caused by the large amount of waste in the canal blocking the drainage system.

A member of the Council of Provincial Administrative Organization of Chonburi Province showed up to help villagers remove the debris and waste obstructing the drainage system.

Many electrical appliances were damaged in the flood.

Floods are wreaking havoc all across Thailand, and have been doing a lot of damage in the kingdom’s eastern region recently. On September 8, about 140,000 chickens drowned in a flood at a poultry farm in the Kwaeng district of Rayong province. All six houses at the poultry farm flooded, with the water level reaching higher than one metre in some parts. Damages are estimated to be about ten million baht.

On September 7, the Thai Cabinet approved a budget of almost 1.6 billion to deal with Thailand’s perpetual flood problems. Some 912 million baht has been set aside for water management during the rainy and drought seasons, while 664 million baht has been allocated for new water pumps.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai1 min ago

Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Chon Buri48 mins ago

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
Transport1 hour ago

New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
Sponsored1 day ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Krabi2 hours ago

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Bangkok3 hours ago

Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
Koh Samui5 hours ago

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
Election5 hours ago

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Thailand5 hours ago

Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
North East6 hours ago

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Thailand7 hours ago

Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Weather23 hours ago

Coffin floats through the flooded streets of Bangkok
Economy1 day ago

Rice exporters say Thailand needs new rice breeds to be competitive
Crime1 day ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may have been led by the ex-lessee
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending