Connect with us

Chon Buri

Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Matichon Online

There’s been some unfortunate news for all the ocean lovers out there. Coral reefs off Chon Buri’s Sattahip district and the Samae San island have this month been found to have yellow-band disease

The disease attacks and kills colonies of coral, according to the director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Yellow-band disease occurs when coral gets stressed from pollution, overfishing, and climate change. 

The disease is contagious, spreading from one coral to another. The marine department has worked with the Naval Division 1 and other agencies to separate infected corals from non-infected corals, The Pattaya News reported. 

However, The marine department’s director-general Attaphon Charoenchansa said the department stil hasn’t had luck in pinpointing the exact cause of the recent outbreak. He urged Sattahip residents, tourists, or divers who stumble upon infected corals to dial 1362. The line is manned 24 hrs.

Coral reefs across the globe are under threat. Since 1997, high sea temperatures have caused bleaching in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, including in its marine park. In March this year, marine park authorities said the bleaching was “widespread” across multiple regions, ranging from minor to severe.

In Pattaya, officials have installed artificial reefs as homes for marine critters, since coral reefs there have been especially damaged by people walking in them.

Will Chon Buri officials be able to preserve the coral reefs off Sattahip and Samae San? We’ll have to wait and see.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Chon Buri56 seconds ago

Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
image
Thailand15 mins ago

Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos
image
Thailand21 mins ago

4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
image
Sponsored9 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Bangkok38 mins ago

Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
image
Expats47 mins ago

Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
image
Weather1 hour ago

Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
World2 hours ago

Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
image
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
image
Health2 hours ago

Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
image
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
image
Business3 hours ago

Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
image
Patong4 hours ago

Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending