Chon Buri
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
There’s been some unfortunate news for all the ocean lovers out there. Coral reefs off Chon Buri’s Sattahip district and the Samae San island have this month been found to have yellow-band disease.
The disease attacks and kills colonies of coral, according to the director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Yellow-band disease occurs when coral gets stressed from pollution, overfishing, and climate change.
The disease is contagious, spreading from one coral to another. The marine department has worked with the Naval Division 1 and other agencies to separate infected corals from non-infected corals, The Pattaya News reported.
However, The marine department’s director-general Attaphon Charoenchansa said the department stil hasn’t had luck in pinpointing the exact cause of the recent outbreak. He urged Sattahip residents, tourists, or divers who stumble upon infected corals to dial 1362. The line is manned 24 hrs.
Coral reefs across the globe are under threat. Since 1997, high sea temperatures have caused bleaching in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, including in its marine park. In March this year, marine park authorities said the bleaching was “widespread” across multiple regions, ranging from minor to severe.
In Pattaya, officials have installed artificial reefs as homes for marine critters, since coral reefs there have been especially damaged by people walking in them.
Will Chon Buri officials be able to preserve the coral reefs off Sattahip and Samae San? We’ll have to wait and see.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities2 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia1 day ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News2 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food1 day ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides5 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites5 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime1 day ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime1 day ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya