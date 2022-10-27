Thailand
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos
A new skywalk has opened in the northern province of Chiang Rai at the meeting point between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar – also known as the ‘Golden Triangle.’
The “Three Lands Skywalk” stands about 486 feet above sea level and offers panoramic views of mountains, forests, and the Mekong River.
The new attraction is located about 400 metres away from the Mekong in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, near the auspicious Phra Borommathat Buddhanimit Chedi.
The skywalk has two lanes made entirely of glass connected by a walkway. At the end of each lane stands a glorious cherry blossom tree.
Up to 100 tourists are welcome on the skywalk at any one time and are required to wear the shoe protectors provided. The skywalk opens from 7.30am – 6pm.
A shuttle from the temple costs 30 baht and the skywalk’s entrance fee costs 40 baht per person. Although, it’s not clear whether foreigners will be charged more.
The skywalk cost 32 million baht to construct and was entirely funded by donations raised by Wat Phra That Pha Ngao temple.
Buddhist monks and Tourism Minister Khamphon Uitakul presided over the opening ceremony of the “Three Lands Skywalk” today. The nation’s favourite artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, who designed the famous White Temple in Chiang Rai, also attended the ceremony.
The skywalk opened to tourists for three days prior to the opening ceremony, in which more than 20,000 tourists ascended the skywalk to see views of the Golden Triangle.
Other popular tourist destinations in the province include the White Temple, the Blue Temple, Wat Huay Pla Kang, Chiang Rai Night Bazaar, Wat Phra Kaeo (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Khun Korn Waterfall and Doi Mae Salong mountain.
Chiang Rai is Thailand’s northernmost city and is famous for its beautiful scenery and interesting Lanna culture. It can be accessed by flying into Mah Fah Luang Airport. Don’t miss out on these unmissable attractions.
Skywalks in the Isaan provinces of Leoi and Nong Khai offer views of the Mekong at the Laotian border. Mountainous views can be found at Kanchanaburi’s Khao Laem Skywalk.
In Bangkok, some of the best views of the City of Angels can be found at the Mahanakhon Skywalk.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities2 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia24 hours ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News2 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food1 day ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides5 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites4 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime24 hours ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime1 day ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya