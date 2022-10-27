Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos

A new skywalk has opened in the northern province of Chiang Rai at the meeting point between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar – also known as the ‘Golden Triangle.’

The “Three Lands Skywalk” stands about 486 feet above sea level and offers panoramic views of mountains, forests, and the Mekong River.

The new attraction is located about 400 metres away from the Mekong in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, near the auspicious Phra Borommathat Buddhanimit Chedi.

The skywalk has two lanes made entirely of glass connected by a walkway. At the end of each lane stands a glorious cherry blossom tree.

Up to 100 tourists are welcome on the skywalk at any one time and are required to wear the shoe protectors provided. The skywalk opens from 7.30am – 6pm.

A shuttle from the temple costs 30 baht and the skywalk’s entrance fee costs 40 baht per person. Although, it’s not clear whether foreigners will be charged more.

The skywalk cost 32 million baht to construct and was entirely funded by donations raised by Wat Phra That Pha Ngao temple.

Buddhist monks and Tourism Minister Khamphon Uitakul presided over the opening ceremony of the “Three Lands Skywalk” today. The nation’s favourite artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, who designed the famous White Temple in Chiang Rai, also attended the ceremony.

The skywalk opened to tourists for three days prior to the opening ceremony, in which more than 20,000 tourists ascended the skywalk to see views of the Golden Triangle.

Other popular tourist destinations in the province include the White Temple, the Blue Temple, Wat Huay Pla Kang, Chiang Rai Night Bazaar, Wat Phra Kaeo (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Khun Korn Waterfall and Doi Mae Salong mountain.

Chiang Rai is Thailand’s northernmost city and is famous for its beautiful scenery and interesting Lanna culture. It can be accessed by flying into Mah Fah Luang Airport. Don’t miss out on these unmissable attractions.

Skywalks in the Isaan provinces of Leoi and Nong Khai offer views of the Mekong at the Laotian border. Mountainous views can be found at Kanchanaburi’s Khao Laem Skywalk.

In Bangkok, some of the best views of the City of Angels can be found at the Mahanakhon Skywalk.