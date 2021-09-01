Connect with us

Chon Buri

Coffee shop employee attacked while at work in Si Racha

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: CCTV footage

A coffee shop employee sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by two men while he was at work. The coffee shop wasn’t identified. The incident happened in Si Racha, the town and subdistrict on the east side of the Gulf of Thailand. CCTV footage captured the assault.

The victim has been identified as 23 year old Songchaiphon Donchai, who is currently at a local hospital receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Songchaiphon spoke to the Pattaya News to say that the assault happened at a coffee shop at a PTT petrol station that is opposite Maryvit School. Songchaiphon adds that 1 of the assailants is a coworker’s boyfriend, thus Songchaiphon believes the attack was motivated by jealousy. The victim adds that he and the coworker only have a work relationship.

Songchaiphon went on to say that the staff at the coffee shop share a LINE group and that one of the attackers had already threatened his life on the app. Songchaiphon has filed a police report with the Borwin Police. The CCTV footage was submitted as evidence, but the suspects have not been officially identified yet. Police say they will continue to investigate the attack and will find the culprits.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri38 seconds ago

Coffee shop employee attacked while at work in Si Racha
Hua Hin14 mins ago

Hua Hin opts for quarantine-free re-opening, similar to Phuket sandbox
Crime41 mins ago

Calls for former police chief’s wealth to be investigated
Sponsored21 hours ago

Finding the best roasted coffee in Thailand with Coffee Culture

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket officials look to vaccinated domestic visitors for tourism lifeline
Bangkok16 hours ago

Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s Phu Nam Rom border with Myanmar to reopen tomorrow for cargo
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Officials say employees are to resume work, compensated accordingly following ease on restrictions
Thailand17 hours ago

Supreme Court acquits 6 PAD leaders, gives 3 other prison terms
Thailand17 hours ago

Thai health officials warn against eating raw earthworms after video of “spicy worm salad” goes viral
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Red Zone restaurants reopen, policeman ‘not dead’ | August 31
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Regulations for flights between “dark red” provinces set
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,666 new cases; provincial totals
News20 hours ago

7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Thailand21 hours ago

Samut Prakan facility to burn about 28,000 kilograms of drugs today
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending