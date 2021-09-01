Coffee shop employee attacked while at work in Si Racha

A coffee shop employee sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by two men while he was at work. The coffee shop wasn’t identified. The incident happened in Si Racha, the town and subdistrict on the east side of the Gulf of Thailand. CCTV footage captured the assault.

The victim has been identified as 23 year old Songchaiphon Donchai, who is currently at a local hospital receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Songchaiphon spoke to the Pattaya News to say that the assault happened at a coffee shop at a PTT petrol station that is opposite Maryvit School. Songchaiphon adds that 1 of the assailants is a coworker’s boyfriend, thus Songchaiphon believes the attack was motivated by jealousy. The victim adds that he and the coworker only have a work relationship.

Songchaiphon went on to say that the staff at the coffee shop share a LINE group and that one of the attackers had already threatened his life on the app. Songchaiphon has filed a police report with the Borwin Police. The CCTV footage was submitted as evidence, but the suspects have not been officially identified yet. Police say they will continue to investigate the attack and will find the culprits.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on