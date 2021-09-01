More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate

Police in Bangkok are preparing for more anti-government protests today, with 2,250 officers on duty to patrol rallies by 3 different groups. Today is day 2 of the no-confidence debate against the government, with protests planned by Ratsadorn Taliban, Ramkhamhaeng for Democracy, and Thalugas, with each group meeting in different areas of the capital.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Thalugas will assemble at the Din Daeng intersection, scene of several violent clashes with police in recent weeks, while Ratsadorn Taliban will gather at the Lat Phrao intersection at 2pm, and Ramkhamhaeng for Democracy will rally outside parliament at 3pm.

Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau has issued a warning that those participating in the protests could face charges for violating the emergency decree and the Communicable Disease Control Act. He adds that activists gathering outside parliament will be under close surveillance and should they trespass on government property, police could be forced to use tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets to drive them back.

The Bangkok Post reports that according to Piya, lawmakers could be evacuated from parliament through pre-determined escape routes, should protesters ignore police warnings. He has also warned that activists who have had arrest warrants issued against them will be arrested on sight, unless doing so would provoke violence. So far, 644 protesters face various charges, 374 of whom have already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says investigations are ongoing to determine who is behind the protests, implying that unknown elements may be providing support to activists.

“We have to see who has provided the backing (that led to the violence).”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

