Chon Buri thief snatches wheels reportedly worth 35,000 baht

A sneaky thief has stolen all 4 wheels off a factory worker’s truck in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri yesterday. The disheartened worker, 30 year old Wattana Sareetham, told The Pattaya News that the alloy wheels are worth 35,000 baht. He said he doesn’t have enough money to replace them, and therefore is crossing his fingers for police to catch the suspect.

Officers at the Nong Kham Police Station say at least 2 thieves must have collaborated, since it took a lot of time to remove all the wheels. Officers plan to watch security footage to track down the thieves. Wattana said he had exchanged his old wheels for money to buy the new alloy wheels only 4 months ago.

Theft and crime in Chon Buri province is common. Earlier this week, a man who robbed a gold shop in the main city district of Chon Buri, threatening staff with a fake gun. The suspect, Kamjan, grabbed several items before he fled the scene on his motorbike. Officers from Don Hualor Police station then arrested Kamjan within 10 hours of the robbery at a Chon Buri hotel where he was staying with his girlfriend.

The police seized 4 gold necklaces worth over 80,000 baht, and the fake gun. Kamjan, a Laotian national and a photographer, reportedly told police that he was “under a lot of pressure” from being in debt. He said he was planning on fleeing to Laos after the robbery.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News