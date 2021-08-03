Connect with us

Chon Buri

Chon Buri sets local order, restaurants in malls to only offer food for delivery

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Dennis Sylvester Hurd for flickr

In response to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri, with many clusters found in shopping centres, the provincial government imposed local orders focused on stores and restaurants in malls.

Restaurants, cafes and eateries in shopping centres and department stores can open for delivery service, according to both the order by the provincial government and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Chon Buri is classified by the CCSA as a “dark red” zone under maximum and strict control to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The local order states that people are not allowed to order in-person for takeaway at the restaurants inside the shopping centres. People must order from the restaurants through services like Food Panda and Grab. Under the measures set for “dark red” zones by the CCSA, restaurants must close by 8pm and the curfew is at 9pm. Interprovincial public transportation services from “dark red” zones is suspended for the next two weeks under the CCSA order.

Along with the restrictions on restaurants in shopping malls, the Pattaya Passport Office in the Avenue shopping centre has been ordered to close until the end of the month, Chon Buri Governor Phakkhrathon Thianchai announced the local orders last night.

Chon Buri reported 1,359 new Covid-19 cases today, making it one of the top provinces in Thailand with the highest number of new infections. The surge of Covid-19 transmissions, along with the slow rollout of vaccinations, threatens the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project, which was initially eyed for next month. A tourism official recently said the project will likely be delayed.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 







