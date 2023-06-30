Ancient Obnoi ravine: Chiang Mai’s hidden beauty set to become major tourist attraction

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Recently, a local government council led by Phansak Kaewsudjai, along with a group of administrative staff and media representatives, explored a narrow ravine in the Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai. The ravine is known to the locals as ‘Obnoi.’ With impressive rock formations and ancient inscriptions suspected to be thousands of years old, this is an enchanting spectacle reminiscent of a cave. The plan is to promote this as a natural tourist attraction soon.

This narrow passage, possessing an alluring beauty akin to a grotto, is located in the Ban Tha Ruea area, Ban Pae sub-district, Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai. Originally believed to be an ancient waterway, the ravine is now intriguing due to its preserved natural beauty.

The entrance of this labyrinthine space also has giant rocks adorned with ancient images and text, the meaning of which is yet to be deciphered. These have been photographed for expert linguists to study. There is a widespread belief that this site may have once been a secluded meditation spot for a Buddhist monk, owing to the art etched into the stone, reported KhaoSod.

Phansak revealed that this clandestine gem, believed to be thousands of years old, has been sitting undisturbed atop the village of Tha Ruea. As it traditionally served as a pathway used by the locals for their daily chores, its uncommon attributes only emerged when the tourists rafting on the river caught sight of the small gash in the landscape. They were completely captivated by the untouched beauty and shared this natural wonder on social media.

Continuing, Phansak said that the ancient inscriptions would be examined by experts to decode their implications. If these efforts bear fruit, the public will be duly informed about the progress. The ultimate goal is to transform this space into a recognised tourist hotspot for the Ban Pae sub-district. This initiative will significantly enhance the historical and cultural value of the region, attracting travellers who wish to witness this beautiful labyrinthine channel that is a blend of natural beauty and ancient civilisation.