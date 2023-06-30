Chaos unleashed: France rattled by riots after fatal police shooting rocks major cities (video)

Pictures courtesy of AP

Chaos continues to grip France as violent riots erupt across the nation’s major cities, fuelled by outrage over the fatal police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a routine traffic stop. The nation faces a wave of unrest, with arrests surging and curfews imposed in response to intelligence warnings of widespread urban violence in the coming nights.

Over 400 people have been arrested as the riots intensify, making it evident that the situation has escalated significantly. Clamart, Compiègne, and Neuilly-sur-Marne, among other towns around Paris, have resorted to implementing night-time curfews in an attempt to regain control. The gravity of the situation prompted authorities in Lille and Tourcoing to ban public gatherings, while helicopters and drones were deployed for enhanced surveillance.

In a surprising turn of events, the lawyer representing the officer accused of shooting the 17 year old victim, Nahel M, revealed that his client had expressed sincere apologies to the teen’s family.

The lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, said that the officer did not harbour malicious intent.

“He is devastated, he doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people.”

The officer claimed that he had aimed for the driver’s leg but was accidentally jostled, resulting in the shot being fired towards the chest. Lienard also noted that his client’s detention was being utilized to appease the rioters.

The 38 year old officer has now been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, which is equivalent to being charged in Anglo-Saxon jurisdictions, the Guardian reported.

The public prosecutor in Nanterre, Pascal Prache, confirmed that Nahel died from a single shot that pierced his left arm and chest as he drove away after being stopped by the police. Prache clarified that the officer’s reasoning for opening fire was rooted in his fear of being hit by the fleeing vehicle or causing harm to his colleague or bystanders.

🚨🇫🇷 France Riots 🇫🇷🚨 France is a literal war-zone right now. Huge riots across the country including Paris, Marseille & Nantes. Zero coverage from our fake news mainstream media of course – they don’t want you looking into WHY. pic.twitter.com/osqlcveSmM — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) June 29, 2023

Prache said…

“The public prosecutor considers that the legal conditions for using the weapon have not been met.”

The unrest has led to a significant number of arrests, with reports indicating that 420 individuals were detained as of 3.30am today, according to figures from the Interior Ministry of France.

The deployment of approximately 40,000 police officers throughout France, nearly quadruples the number mobilised on Wednesday, highlights the gravity of the situation. Gérald Darmanin, the Interior Minister, emphasized the importance of supporting the police, gendarmes, and firefighters who are diligently fulfilling their duties.

Nanterre witnessed the initial outbreak of violence as protesters set cars ablaze, erected barricades, and launched projectiles at the police. The unrest followed a peaceful vigil and march led by Nahel’s mother, which unfortunately devolved into chaos. Graffiti bearing the words “Vengeance for Nahel” appeared on various buildings, and a bank was set on fire, extinguished only by the intervention of firefighters and an elite police unit equipped with an armoured vehicle.

The rioting extended to other cities in France such as Lille, Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon, Pau, and Montpellier, where violent clashes erupted between rioters and law enforcement.

Central Paris experienced vandalism and looting, with popular stores like Nike and Zara targeted. The iconic Rue de Rivoli shopping street witnessed smashed shop windows, leading to additional arrests. The unrest spread further, with reports of a car being driven through metal barriers into a Lidl store in Nantes, which was subsequently looted.

France President Emmanuel Macron yesterday said…

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the republic – and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable.”