Frosty reception on Doi Inthanon this morning | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Frosty reception on Doi Inthanon this morning
Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest and most revered mountain in Chiang Mai, awoke this morning covered in frost as the mercury dipped to minus 1 Celsius degrees.
Kritsayam Kongsatree, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district, says it was the first time this winter/cold season the temperature had fallen below freezing.
He added that the cold has caused frost to form on the grass and leaves on the mountaintop, much to the delight of tourists visiting the area.
The park chief said the temperature at the Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint dropped to 1C while the temperature at the park office halfway up the mountain was about 8C.
The skies were clear this morning so tourists were treated to a sea of mist, Kritsayam added.
He advised tourists suffering from asthma to avoid trekking around Kiew Mae Pan as the cold and humidity could worsen their condition.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai official says the hotel sell-off is “because there were too many tourists”
PHOTO: This hotel is not for sale!
Manager Online is claiming that a senior tourism official in Chiang Mai says the reason people want to sell hotels in the northern city is not because there are so few Chinese tourists now.
It is because there are so many.
Chiang Mai’s former tourism industry chief Pornchai Jitranawasathian, who now runs the Lanna tourism promotion board, said that in reality the downtown in Chinese tourism was a minor factor.
He was responding to stories in the media on Manager Online and other Thai media, that a huge number of especially small hotel operators in the Chiang Mai area were looking to sell up.
The Thaiger reported the story… HERE.
He says that many of these smaller hotels are inexperienced operators who couldn’t cope with the boom in tourism in recent years. Far from quitting the business because the Chinese were not coming anymore, they were actually looking for profits on their initial investment by selling their businesses.
Pornchai Jitranawasathian, Lanna tourism promotion board
SOURCE: Manager Online
Chiang Mai
Temperatures plunge on Thailand’s highest mountain
The temperature has plunged sharply from around 7 degrees Celsius yesterday to only 1 Celsius today at the summit of tourist destination, and Thailand’s tallest mountain, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai. This was reported by an official stationed on the mountain this morning.
Wasan Chanthep, the assistant chief of Doi Thanon National Park, said the temperature at Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint, which has a trekking route and an area for tourists to enjoy the sea of mist below, was measured at 1C, a fall from Monday’s 7C.
Wasan says thousands of tourists went up Doi Inthanon early this morning to wait for the first sunlight. The tourists were clad in winter clothes with gloves and hoods, a departure from the usual Thai tourist uniform of shorts and T-shirt.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai wall vandal arrives home in Canada
PHOTO: 23 year old Canadian tourist Brittney Schneider returned to Alberta, Canada on Friday: Facebook/Brittney Schneider
23 year old Canadian tourist Brittney Schneider has returned home after being charged with vandalism for spray painting graffiti on an ancient wall in Chiang Mai.
‘I’m super happy and was super thrilled to see my family. I thought I’d never see them again.’
The young woman who faced threats of a decade in prison for vandalising the wall in the northern city has returned home and says she is eager to move on from the ordeal.
Brittney Schneider was vacationing in Thailand in October when she was charged with vandalism for her role in spray-painting Tha Pae Gate, the main entrance to the old town of Chiang Mai.
Furlong Lee, a friend from Liverpool in the U.K., was also charged in relation to the incident.
The pair faced a fine of about 1 million baht and up to 10 years in prison. They were initially given a two-year prison sentence, but a judge ultimately fined them of 100,000 baht each and a one-year suspended sentence.
Schneider says she is now focusing on dealing with the stress of the experience and will see a counsellor. After incurring huge expenses and legal fees, she wants to go back to work and resume a normal life.
She says she is still facing threats.
“People have threatened that they’re going to cane me and burn my car and stuff like that,” she said. “I went for dinner last night and I had someone come up and record me and tell me spray paint’s on sale.”
Schneider says Lee, who was detained with her in Thailand, remains in custody in the country. Her family paid extra to have her case expedited, she said, but Lee was not able to do the same.
Read the rest of Brittney’s story HERE.
