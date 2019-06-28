Dengue fever claims its first case in Chiang Mai for 2019 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Dengue fever claims its first case in Chiang Mai for 2019

A 12 year old fifth grader has succumbed to a case of dengue fever – its first victim in Chiang Mai this year.

Sutheerat Mahasing, an academic at the Chiang Mai Public Health Office, says Chanon Jomputu had died on Wednesday this week.

But Sutheerat dismissed rumours that the death resulted from a “new strain” of the dengue virus, blaming the tragedy instead on failure to get the proper treatment in time.

The boy contracted the virus in his village, Pang Kwai in Fang district, but rather than being taken to a hospital, he was treated at a small clinic on June 19 and quickly released, according to Sutheerat.

When his condition worsened on June 23 he was sent to Fang District Hospital, which transferred him to Nakhon Ping Hospital, where he received blood platelets but didn’t respond to the treatment and died.

Some helpful tips to avoid catching Dengue HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation

5.4 million methamphetamine pills and 185 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine have been found hidden in a cave north of Chiang Mai.

A border patrol police and Army troops from the 5th Cavalry Taskforce in the Chiang Dao district found the drugs in a cave in Ban Tham Klaeb in Tambon Ping Khong yesterday while patrolling the area.

The methamphetamine pills were found in 50 bags and the crystal methamphetamine (ice) in 10 other bags.

Officers noted that the cave was on a steep mountain and police had difficulty removing the evidence. Authorities say they had to rush to remove the drugs from the cave before dusk for fear of attacks by the drug ring.

Police speculate the drugs were hidden there before being smuggled into deeper Chiang Mai.

The war to dominate Chiang Mai’s local public transport sector is hotting up with the drivers of the city’s Rot Daeng vans (red song taews) planning a mass protest against the growing popularity of the Grab Taxis. Sanook reports that Bunniam Buntha, representing Chiang Mai’s Rot Daeng drivers, says they plan to assemble the 2,465 members in a mass protest. Sanook didn’t mention how the protest might take place or if they intended to blockade Chiang Mai’s streets.

Last week the national government also announced it was looking to amend the Land Transport Act to cover the newer ride-hailing services under its laws, effectively making them legal. Read the story HERE.

The Department of Land Transport says they’re now going through the process of legalising Grab Taxis and the closed online system featuring the App for booking and tracking paid rides.

Here’s a story where tourists were polled in Chiang Mai about which service they preferred.

And a Thai actor rips into the red bus service last year.

Bunniam says the city’s owners and drivers of the northern city’s ubiquitous ‘red buses’ are furious. He says many of them will go broke if the government allows GrabCars and other services to become legal. He claimed that before the ride-hailing Apps came along the drivers were able to make 1,000 baht a day, but now the daily earnings were down to around 200-300 baht per day, according to Sanook.

A Chiang Mai mother is calling for action after her 11 year old son was mauled by a dog (guess the breed) that escaped from a local restaurant near their house.

“Nong Saeng” was playing with friends in a car park near “The Fusion” at a construction site in Muang district where his family lived. The dog attacked the boy, ripping a gash in his mouth, before locals managed to chase the vicious dog away. The boy needed 17 stitches to his mouth and cheek.

The owner of the restaurant has reportedly paid 3,000 baht in compensation for medical expenses but mother Jia Chiangtung says she’s already racked up bills of 14,000 baht to date since the unprovoked attack over the weekend.

The mother, speaking to Daily News, says the dog had only been there a week and locals were now nervous and fearful of the dog, especially her traumatised son.

Daily News reported that the dogs were tied up outside the restaurant yesterday but the premises appeared empty when reporters knocked on the door. But, after interviewing the mother, the reporters went back to the restaurant and the dogs had been taken inside the closed shop.

The mother says she will file a complaint with the Chang Pheuak police over the incident.

The breed of dog is a pit bull terrier.

