Chiang Mai soldier caught in gun road rage | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai soldier caught in gun road rage
PHOTO: Sanook
Footage from a dash cam shows a soldier advancing on a family of three, threatening to shoot them with a gun in Chiang Mai. The incident is related to a preceding road rage incident in the Mae Rim district.
Footage shows the mother and wife of the man trying to prevent them from continuing to argue as the soldier brandishes a gun.
Sanook reports that the incident luckily ended without a shooting. The soldier is expected to soon be in custody.
54 year old Father Amnat from Nonthaburi says he was with his wife and 19 year old son driving their Mazda on a trip to Mae Hong Sorn to make merit.
His son had slowed to stop off and buy some lottery tickets and this apparently enraged another driver who then tried to cut them off in his sedan. Both parties wound down their windows and the son yelled “Arai” (what) that further exacerbated the situation.
The other driver called for them to stop. He then threatened to kill the whole family with his gun, according to Amnat. They all drove off with the wife calling 191 amid fears that the soldier would hunt them down.
Mae Rim police confirmed that the man with the gun is a soldier connected to one of the army camps in the north. A summons has been issued after the family accused him of attempted murder.
SOURCE: Sanook
Bangkok
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.
Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.
Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.
The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.
About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).
Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.
An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
New Year weather around Thailand
It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.
According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.
Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand
From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.
In the central and eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.
The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.
People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.
Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….
Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.
Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.
Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.
Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.
Chiang Mai
Thailand’s emerging ‘go to’ location for New Year
Tokyo, Paris, New York City… and Chiang Mai.
Whilst the first three are perennial favorites to ring in the new year, Chiang Mai has overtaken Thailand’s capital as THE place to be to see in 2019, according to Agoda.
Tokyo’s appeal continues with concerts, parades and light shows on offer.
For Thais, Chiang Mai overtakes Bangkok’s crown for the top Thai destination. Japan is the most popular international destination with Tokyo jumping from seventh place last year to third and Osaka making a first appearance in this year’s top 10.
Taiwan is increasingly on the map as a year-end destination for Thai travellers, with Taipei making its first appearance in the top 10.
SOURCE: The Nation
