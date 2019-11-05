Chiang Mai Police forced into investigating hazing incident at University | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Police forced into investigating hazing incident at University
The student, “Nong Folk”, was allegedly attacked by other students with a bamboo cane on October 4. As a result of of the attack his mother took him to Chiang Mai police to file a formal complaint the day after.
Police say they contacted Mae Jo University to find the students behind the attack. According to Chiang Mai One News the police claim that that the university officials would not cooperate with their inquiries. They also claimed that students were on vacation and could not be contacted.
Now the Provincial District 5 Police are getting involved, demanding answers and promising that the investigation will be followed through.
Police say they will summon 10 students for questioning. Charges could include… assault on others causing physical or mental harm; with a fine not exceeding 40,000 and up to two years in jail.
Mae Jo University has also responded by claiming that the alleged assault take did not take place on campus, stating they do not support hazing rituals or any forms of violence against students.
Despite having failed to act for nearly a month, the Chiang Mai university now say the students face disciplinary action including expulsion.
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Wellness Tourism
Resorts in Northern Thailand are quick to adapt, as wellness tourism is on the rise. Many operators now offer packages that include anything from ancient spas, yoga in the forest, and monastery stays to farm-to-table produce, local cooking, Thai kickboxing classes, and mineral hot springs. And they have good reasons for it.
Though wellness trips now account for about 7% of all trips taken worldwide, a study by the Global Wellness Institute found wellness tourism is growing fast at 6.5% annually (from 2015-2017). More importantly, wellness holiday makers are also generous spenders. For Thailand, international and domestic tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist for quality stays that rejuvenate their body and mind.
Find out more about investing in the Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort.
Why are people taking wellness trips?
As daily stress, rising chronic diseases, and general unhappiness become part of modern life, people are looking for preventative ways and ancient wisdoms to take care of their physical and mental health, leading to a massive economic wellness boom, estimated at about US$4.2 trillion.
Add these modern “illnesses” to longer lifespans, demands for healthier lifestyles, desire for experiential travel, and the rise of the middle class to the ultra-wealthy in Asia, and you have wellness tourism that keeps expanding. In fact, at over $639 billion, wellness tourism has grown more than twice as much as general tourism (3.2%) in the past few years.
For Asia Pacific destinations, in particular, wellness trips are also driven by rising female travellers, mid-life adventurers, and Chinese millennial millionaires, a report by the wellness and hospitality marketing company CatchOn states. Female travelers, for example, organize trips to “escape, rekindle friendships, celebrate milestones, and reward themselves.” And spas, wellness or life coach gurus, truly unique and authentic experiences, and creative endeavors like cooking classes are highly attractive. For Asian female travellers, spa treatments, sightseeing, as well as shopping at mega malls (Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, etc.) are also a popular way to recharge.
For the mid-life adventurers, however, wellness is for self-care and exploration. Activities that are highly memorable, like flying around Mount Everest, are very attractive to this group. Meanwhile, well-to-do young Chinese are drawn to “hassle-free, all inclusive packages” with activities that include anything from morning yoga, meditation, and local cooking to sightseeing, outdoor adventures, shopping, beach parties, and fine dining, the report shows.
Thailand as a wellness destination
Thailand was quick to jump on this trend. Ranked 13th in the world and 4th in Asia-pacific in 2017, after China, Japan, and India, Thailand’s wellness tourism is estimated at $12 billion. Establishing itself as a major medical tourism hotspot and a top spa destination, Thailand is now considering adding a visa category called “Medical Visa,” which would allow holders to stay in the country up to a year for the purpose of medical treatment. The country also incorporates both health and wellness into their international campaign “Amazing Thailand: Open to New Shades” and targets major demographic segments such as millennials, seniors, and female professionals.
The top performing sources of medical and wellness tourists in Thailand are from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, as well as Australia, India, China, and the United Kingdom. And “new business is emerging from places; such as, Myanmar, Australia and Russia,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand noted earlier this year. For spas and massages, it’s Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, USA, and Vietnam that spend the most per head.
The Global Wellness Institute also commented on its global wellness report that by leveraging strengths in both segments, countries like Thailand are primed for stressed out professionals, patients and their families, as well as wellness travelers. Treatment, prevention, and recovery are available in a single trip, with health checkups, detox, life coaching, meditation, ancient therapies, and surgeries, in addition to a blissful setting for them to recover.
Chiang Mai as a wellness destination
While each region in Thailand offers a variety of wellness options, Bangkok is known for its wellness centers, Phuket its spa resorts, Koh Samui its fitness retreats, and Chiang Mai its spiritual retreats, according to a report in 2018 by Kasikorn Bank. Chiang Mai, with its rich culture, unique cuisine, long-standing Buddhist traditions, and mountainous scenery, attracts many tourists for general wellness travelers as well as spiritual monastery stays. While most tourists in the north are Thais and Chinese, the region also welcomes a lot of travelers from Europe and the United States as well as Japanese pensioners.
Each nationality, however, has very specific needs when it comes to wellness, a recent study by Chiang Mai University ()which surveyed 1,092 travellers in Chiang Mai and other Northern cities shows.
Thai tourists, for instance, are foodies and a wellness trip is best with local northern cuisines or healthy food. Chinese tourists, on the other hand, are more interested in traditional massages and listed creative classes, like learning Thai medicine and massage, very high on their list. To Americans and Europeans, a wellness trip to Chiang Mai is more enticing when paired with a chance to experience the local way of life. They are also similar in their choosing, listing wellness activities like Thai and northern massages as most attractive, followed by healthy/local cuisine, spas, hot springs baths, yoga, and meditation.
Meanwhile, Japanese pensioners are most interested in golf, followed by Thai massage, local food, and hot springs. They also focus on accommodations that are in close proximity to medical facilities.
When asked to choose an activity that is most interesting, all nationalities selected nature sightseeing, except the Chinese who selected Thai massage and herbal medicine classes as most attractive.
Selling wellness in Chiang Mai
As mentioned earlier, international and domestic wellness tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist when visiting Thailand, and this is no exception in Chiang Mai. Undoubtedly, this leads to more resorts offering attractive holistic treatments to cash in on this trend, from The Pavana’s five habits of longevity to Dhara Dhevi’s Ayurvedic Retreat, which includes Shirodhara therapy, where a stream of warm oil is poured onto the “third eye” to improve the functions of the nervous system.
These resorts in Chiang Mai can charge much higher fees when offering wellness programs. For example, a night at the luxury Dhara Dhevi’s deluxe villa costs around 10,000 baht or about $330 (which accommodates 2 adults). That rises to 86,000 baht/person for 3 nights of an Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Retreat, the bundle that comes with Ayurvedic therapies, personalized treatments, traditional massages, free access to thermal facilities, private yoga, and meditation classes, among other things. To extend your wellness stay to 14 nights, the price rises to 363,000 baht/person.
Investing in wellness in Chiang Mai
Instead of choosing a colorful, but busy part of the city, many resort developers eye for iconic locations in natural surroundings to market as luxury wellness retreats. And some are opening its doors to investors, Thai or otherwise.
Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort, for example, lets investors buy a villa in its wellness resort at the starting price of 3.3 million baht (about $108,000). The resort is set in the hot spring area of San Kamphaeng of Chiang Mai and features on-site mineral hot springs. Minerals in this location, such as Fluoride and Sulfate, are said to have healing properties beneficial for boosting blood circulation, improving the reproductive system, strengthening bones and joints, as well as softening skin.
The resort also offers buyers guaranteed rental returns and hotel management. Buyers can also choose villas for their own use on the residential side , next to the resort, with access to facilities like the hot spring baths, spas, a Muay Thai kickboxing gym, spas, restaurants, as well as an on-site anti-aging clinic.
As wellness is a rising trend that attracts high-spending customers, it is obvious why many resorts are marketing themselves as wellness retreats.
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
by Ryan Astaphan from Panumart Tattoo
One of the joys of visiting Chiang Mai is travelling around on a scooter or motorbike (as long as you have a license) as you explore the countryside. By doing so you’ll get to take in the natural wonders and local culture that northern Thailand has to offer. The main roads are mostly excellent.
But do be advised that there are dangerous consequences for those not capable on two wheels, or without a proper motorbike license. With windy roads, rain, mountain slopes, as well as other drivers, serious injury is a constant threat. So while beginners are not recommended to hire a motorbike, experienced riders will be at ease.
Or you can take a taxi or Grab car instead.
Here are the top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai on a motorbike…
1. Doi Suthep and Doi Pui
In northern Thailand Doi is the local word for mountain. Standing ever-present in Chiang Mai is Doi Suthep, the city’s most famous mountain. Seen from everywhere in the city, this mountain is topped by the iconic temple, Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, one of Thailand’s holiest Buddhist sites.
On your climb up to the temple you will pass waterfalls, food stalls and scenic viewpoints overlooking the city. Once you have reached the temple, you can travel further ahead to reach Doi Pui.
Doi Pui is famous for its Hmong tribal village/market that lies just 17 minutes passed Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep. There you will get an insight into one of the culture of the Hmong people, one of the local hill tribes of northern Thailand.
2. Pai
Pai is the second most famous backpacker destination in northern Thailand after Chiang Mai. It is a small village surrounded by low mountains, pastures and farms. In Pai you will get an eclectic mix of international backpacker culture and a hippy, island-esque local culture. In addition to the great selection of food Pai has to offer, the surrounding areas have a great selection of natural activities: waterfalls, hot springs, fresh springs, the Pai canyon, as well as the big white Buddha.
As enjoyable as Pai is, so is the ride there. It’s possibly the best drive in northern Thailand, or at least the most popular. Along the way make sure to stop at the massive Mong Fa waterfall.
PHOTO: NOMAdasaurus
3. Doi Inthanon National Park
Here are some of the many reasons to visit Doi Inthanon National Park.
● It’s the highest peak in all of Thailand and sacred to all Thais
● There are numerous waterfalls
● There are amazing views
● The local hill tribe culture
● The gorgeous nature trails
The highest peak in Thailand, Doi Inthanon rises to a height of 2565 metres above sea level. This altitude means that temperatures on Doi Inthanon are refreshingly brisk year round and regularly dip below freezing during the cool season (October to February).
The national park covers 482 square kilometres and contains Sanpatong District, Chomthong District, Mae Chaem District, Mae Wang District, and the Toi Lor Sub district of Chiang Mai Province.
The park has been adapted to accommodate the growing tourist trade and there are some eating and drinking areas, as well as accommodation these days. The rugged terrain is now crisscrossed with pathways and roads to make it more accessible to visitors. But the development is being tightly controlled and every effort is being made to preserve the natural beauty of the environment.
4. Mae Wang
The #1 reason to visit Mae Wang is for the bamboo rafting. Find yourself far away from the city. Have the sense that you truly are traveling somewhere exotic.
Depending on how strong the water is that day, you can either steer your own raft or a guide will have to do it for you. In either case, you’ll slowly pass along a small stream with the jungle on either side of you. It truly is a magnificent experience.
PHOTO: Karen Eco Lodge
5. Chiang Dao
Chiang Dao is home to one of the most stunning mountains in all of northern Thailand. In addition to the mountain, this quiet city is known for its Buddhist temple found in a cave, Wat Tham Chiang Dao. Typically one night will be enough to enjoy Chiang Dao.
Although it’s close enough to take a day trip from Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, it’s an amazing place for a weekend getaway trip. It has the perfect atmosphere to unwind but you may quickly get swept up into other things to do in Chiang Dao.
Chiang Dao has absolutely stunning views of the towering mountain, Doi Luang Chiang Dao (ดอย
6. Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai is more of a proper city than Chiang Mai. While Chiang Rai is world famous for its White Temple (which is not even a real temple), it is the Blue Temple that you should really see. The Blue Temple is such a unique piece of art, both externally and on the inside as well.
Chiang Rai is about a 4 hours’ drive from Chiang Mai. Along the way you will pass many villages and small towns, giving you a look into local life.
PHOTO: Kuoni
7. Sticky Waterfalls and Mae Ngat Dam
The Sticky Waterfalls (Bua Tong Waterfalls) provide the most unique water experience around Chiang Mai. As the name implies, the rocks of Bua Tong Waterfalls are quite grippy. Kids can easily scale the not-so-steep waterfall – that’s how non-slippery the rocks are.
Along the way to the Sticky Waterfalls, just 25 minutes prior to arriving, you’ll pass the Mae Ngat Dam. Within the dam’s lake are floating houses where you can sleep or just chill for the day. Order a bite to eat, something to drink, go for a swim or a stroll on a kayak. These two attractions and the roundway trip will take up most of your day.
8. Mae Sa
Just north of Chiang Mai city is the beautifully natural sub-district called Mae Sa. This area’s most frequented-road is a must-visit for lovers of the outdoors. Queen Sirikit’s Botanic Gardens, Mae Sa Waterfall, off-road ATV riding, elephant sanctuaries and zip-lining.
Make sure to avoid the animal attractions such as elephant riding camps or shows, Tiger Kingdom or the monkey shows. Whilst still popular with some tourist demographics there is a trend now away from supporting these shows.
9. Mon Cham
From Mae Sa you can continue your trip to Mon Cham, that is just further away in the same direction. Mon Cham is the most popular camping destination amongst local tourists here in the north. If you want to sleep in a tent and grill your own food, do make a visit to Mon Cham.
Mon Cham sits on top of a small mountain no more than 45 minutes northwest away from the Old City. You probably wouldn’t have guessed that there’s a farming community in its neighborring hills, but there it is.
10. Wat Chaloem
Saving the least well known for last we have Wat Chaloem in Lampang (a neighbouring province from Chiang Mai). While Lampang and the ride there has lots to offer, I believe a look at Wat Chaloem is enough to explain why you should visit.
The white pagodas perched high in the cliffside near Lampang, known as Chaloem Phra Kiat Temple, are not super well-known on the tourist trail. Not only are they breathtaking, but you can enjoy the view without being surrounded with selfie sticks that you find in popular tourist spots.
Thanks to Ryan Astaphan from Thai Tattoo
PHOTO: Remote Lands
Suspect confesses in “refrigerator murder” case
A 39 year old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries over the ‘Chiang Mai refrigerator murder’ and was arrested in Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with murdering a wealthy nun and stealing nearly two million baht in cash from her ATM card.
A manhunt kicked off after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai. She had been dead for about two weeks.
Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.
The accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, insisting he acted alone, according to police. He said he forced the woman to give him her ATM code, which he then used to take 140,000 baht in cash from the ATM each day.
