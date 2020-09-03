Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and ‘life coach’ of fraudulent fundraising
An official in the northern province of Chiang Mai is accusing prominent Thai life-coach Sean Buranahirun of fraudulent fundraising and misleading the public. Bunyarith Nipvanich, assistant chief of the Mae Rim district, has filed a police report, accusing Sean of not distributing funds he raised in March to help officials fight forest fires in the renowned Doi Suthep area.
Sean Buranahirun dispenses simplistic ‘life advice’ and quasi eastern philosophy on YouTube, in English and Thai. His channel has 1.4 million subscribers.
Thai PBS World reports that over 6,000 donations were made to Sean’s bank account between March 30 and May 6, adding up to a total of 1.4 million baht. Bunyarith says a portion of that was then transferred to Sean’s business account, but officials involved in fighting the Doi Thep forest fires say they never received any. Bunyarith is calling for legal proceedings against Sean, accusing him of illegal fundraising, defrauding donors, and violating the Computer Crimes Act.
Meanwhile, it’s understood Sean presented himself at Chiang Mai police station in July, accompanied by a lawyer, following a summons. At the time, he said donations were used to buy N95 face masks, which were sent to 21 hospitals and schools. He further added that he would send 1.3 million baht of his own money to the Chiang Mai governor.
Toby Andrews
September 3, 2020 at 2:26 pm
Him a life coach.
He looks about 25. He should have had lived a life before giving advice on life.
His age and profession should have rung alarm bells at the start.
He raised funds for forest fires and bought face masks.
Slap the cuffs on him.
The 1.3 million baht sent to the Chiang Mai governor is just a bribe to not be charged.