image
Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and ‘life coach’ of fraudulent fundraising

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Chiang Mai official accuses YouTuber and &#8216;life coach&#8217; of fraudulent fundraising | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English
    • follow us in feedly

An official in the northern province of Chiang Mai is accusing prominent Thai life-coach Sean Buranahirun of fraudulent fundraising and misleading the public. Bunyarith Nipvanich, assistant chief of the Mae Rim district, has filed a police report, accusing Sean of not distributing funds he raised in March to help officials fight forest fires in the renowned Doi Suthep area.

Sean Buranahirun dispenses simplistic ‘life advice’ and quasi eastern philosophy on YouTube, in English and Thai. His channel has 1.4 million subscribers.

Thai PBS World reports that over 6,000 donations were made to Sean’s bank account between March 30 and May 6, adding up to a total of 1.4 million baht. Bunyarith says a portion of that was then transferred to Sean’s business account, but officials involved in fighting the Doi Thep forest fires say they never received any. Bunyarith is calling for legal proceedings against Sean, accusing him of illegal fundraising, defrauding donors, and violating the Computer Crimes Act.

Meanwhile, it’s understood Sean presented himself at Chiang Mai police station in July, accompanied by a lawyer, following a summons. At the time, he said donations were used to buy N95 face masks, which were sent to 21 hospitals and schools. He further added that he would send 1.3 million baht of his own money to the Chiang Mai governor.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 3, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Him a life coach.
    He looks about 25. He should have had lived a life before giving advice on life.
    His age and profession should have rung alarm bells at the start.
    He raised funds for forest fires and bought face masks.
    Slap the cuffs on him.
    The 1.3 million baht sent to the Chiang Mai governor is just a bribe to not be charged.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Chiang Mai

Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes – 1 person injured

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Toilet and bathroom destroyed as septic tank explodes &#8211; 1 person injured | The Thaiger

A Lampang loo has exploded, blowing out the bathroom door and a hole in the roof. One female family member was injured in the explosion. The Sawang Nakorn Lampang Thammasathan volunteer rescuers arrived at the commercial premises in downtown Lampang on Sunday. The downstairs area was rented by a company selling cleaning equipment. Lampang is just south of Chiang Mai. The emergency responders found a scene of devastation. The toilet door had been blasted away and the bits and pieces of broken toilet and the bathroom door were strewn around the adjacent kitchen. The actual toilet was in pieces and all […]

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

5 days ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

In a presumed suicide, a boxer from Yemen reportedly jumped to his death from his fifth floor hotel room in Chiang Mai. Police in Chiang Mai’s central district were informed of a man falling from a hotel in Sriphum subdistrict last night. At the scene, they found the body of 23 year old Ahmed “Kovid” al-Aidros, a Yemeni national, with injuries caused by the fall. Officers questioned his Thai girlfriend, who reportedly told police that the dead man was a boxer who had been living in Thailand for more than two years and participated in boxing tournaments throughout the country. […]

Continue Reading

Weather

North cleans up after wet weekend

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

North cleans up after wet weekend | The Thaiger

5 provinces in Thailand’s North – Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan and Phrae – all suffered serious flooding on Saturday, causing damage in 15 districts, 189 villages and more than 1,400 households. Nan province suffered the most, with 960 households in 6 subdistricts damaged and 1 person dead. Officials in Chiang Mai warned visitors and residents to stay away from the region’s waterfalls. Doi Inthanon National Park officials say that flash floods were caused by heavy rains and making the waterfalls unsafe and unpredictable due to the high water flows at the moment. Kritsiam Kongsatree, the Doi Inthanon National Park […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending