Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

Lottery enthusiasts in Chiang Mai are flocking to purchase tickets featuring popular numbers associated with the late singer Pumpuang Duangjan and the recent plane crash in India. The numbers are selling out quickly at various lottery stalls across the city.

Pannee Lupu-ngern, a lottery vendor on Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, revealed that numbers related to Pumpuang, who passed away 33 years ago at the age of 31 on June 13, 1992, are in high demand. Born on August 4, 1961, she would be 64 years old today.

Significant numbers include incense sticks 408, firecrackers 791 and 87, and fortune sticks 10 and 11. Other numbers from temple predictions, such as 446 from Wat Thap Kradan and 23 from Wat Phasi Ekkamai, are also sought after.

Additional numbers gaining attention include those linked to the deaths of notable figures. These are related to Phairoj Sangwaributr, a renowned actor who recently passed away at the age of 72, and General Suchinda Kraprayoon, Thailand’s 19th Prime Minister, who died on June 10 at the age of 91. Popular Chinese calendar numbers like 354, 564, 46, 54, and 35 are also performing well.

Kraisorn Leelamekhin, aged 69, discussed the commemorative events for Phum Phuang taking place at both Wat Phasi Ekkamai in Bangkok and Wat Thap Kradan in Suphan Buri. He, along with Lukphet, a fortune teller, is participating in these events, providing lucky numbers to Phum Phuang’s fans.

At Wat Phasi Ekkamai, Lukphet drew the number 66, while at Wat Thap Kradan, the number 446 was revealed. These celebrations run from June 8-16.

A notable occurrence at Wat Thap Kradan involved Lukphet drawing the number 446, aligning precisely with Phum Phuang’s current age of 64. This coincidence is seen as fortuitous, and Kraisorn believes Pumpuang watches over him and his family, wishing luck upon her fans.

Meanwhile, Ploypairin, a renowned northern lottery analyst, highlighted the significance of numbers 2, 0, 8, and 4, as well as combinations like 20, 40, 80, 84, and 24 for the upcoming draw on June 16. She also warned to be mindful of double numbers such as 944 and 766.

Interest in numbers related to the recent plane crash in India is also high. The numbers include flight 171, 241 fatalities, one survivor seated in 11A, and the Boeing 787 involved in the crash on June 12. The number 787 and others like 224, 422, and 241 have sold out rapidly, reported KhaoSod.