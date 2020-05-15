Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus survivors should wait a month before they get ‘intimate’. At least that’s what one Thai medical expert is saying. No sex for 30 days. For some, that may be worse than 14 days of quarantine.

“Semen of recovering might carry the virus”, according to Veerawat Manosutthi, senior medical expert at the Disease Control Department, told Khaosod English. The claim is found in a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association, or JAMA.

The study examined the semen of 38 men that had the coronavirus at a China hospital. 23 of the patients were recovering. Only 2 of them had the virus in their semen.

Due to the small sample size, researchers say there’s more study needed, but the fact that the virus was found in the semen of 2 recovering patients was considered noteworthy and in need of additional investigation.

The study goes on to say that more research should be done about the sexual transmission of the virus as well as how long the virus remains in the saliva of recovering patients. Mansutthi warns that survivors should even hold off on kissing as the virus could be transmitted through the mouth.

For those coronavirus survivors who can’t refrain themselves from having sex, Mansutthi says to at least wear a condom.

SOURCES:Khaosod | JAMA Network