Bangkok
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.
“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”
The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.
Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.
“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
235 people in 10 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first found in India. Most of the cases are linked to an outbreak at a construction camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district.
Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences tested samples from 3,964 Covid-19 patients to detect mutated variants of the virus. 235 of the samples were positive for the B.1.617.2 strain which was first found in India. The majority of the samples tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant which was first detected in the UK and is said to be the cause of the recent wave of infection, starting in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district.
The B.1.617.2 strain, also called the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation, was first found in Thailand on May 10. A Thai woman and her 4 year old son tested positive for the mutated strain while in quarantine after returning to Thailand from Pakistan.
15 construction workers at a camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district tested positive for the Delta variant on May 15. Department of Medical Sciences director general Supakit Sirilak says most of the cases involving the mutated strain of the virus are linked to the construction camp cluster.
Out of the 235 cases involving the Delta variant, 206 were detected in Bangkok. 17 cases were found in Udon Thani while 2 were in Nonthaburi, 2 in Phitsanulok, 2 in Saraburi, 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 1 in Roi Et, 1 in Samut Songkhram, 1 in Udon Ratchathani and 1 in Buriram.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many who pre-registered for vaccine had their appointments cancelled today
Many people who pre-registered for vaccines got phone calls this morning telling them their appointment was cancelled. New appointments were not provided.
The people that had registered had done so days ahead of time. Lists of recipients were directed to vaccinations sites around Bangkok, before the first day of mass vaccination of Bangkok inhabitants.
Of the planned 800 to 1,000 people that were supposed to receive a vaccination, only 500 were inoculated.
Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Thai media this morning that there are plenty of vaccines for everyone in Thailand. However, he played a bit fast and loose with the timeline of when “everyone” will be able to get vaccinated by not providing a timeline.
He did say that demand for vaccines has outstripped the availability of vaccines.
Currently, Thailand has about 2.6% of its population vaccinated and the department of disease control website that gives the number of people who have been vaccinated has been taken down. According to Reuters, at Thailand’s current rate of vaccinations, it will take 142 days to vaccinate 10% more of the population.
Phuket’s reopening is still set for 3 weeks from this Thursday. Tourist operators have expressed waning confidence in Phuket’s reopening.
Thailand
Woman has to be rescued after falling through hole in Samut Prakan
Yesterday, a woman fell down a 2 metre hole. She was reportedly on her phone and did not notice the gaping hole that led to her plunging into a concrete water tank. The hole was located in a construction site in the Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan, the province that sits on the Gulf of Thailand.
A local rescue team removed, Rattana Kleeiam, 26, from the water tank. The rescue team had to use special equipment to get Rattana out of the hole, including using a chain hoist from the construction site, to pull her out.
According to one of Rattana’s coworkers, just before she fell, Ratta had taken a call and was walking in circles. She then stepped on a wood plank that was covering the hole. The plank quickly broke and Rattana plummeted to the bottom of the (empty) tank. Rattana’s coworkers attempted to get her out, by which methods it’s not clear, but were unable to extricate her. Her coworkers then called a local rescue team.
She was then taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
