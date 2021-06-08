Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital

Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.

“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”

The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.

Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.

“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

