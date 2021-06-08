World
Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
While the Thai government continues to big up its vaccination rollout and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha insists there will be enough vaccines for everyone, many Thais have lost faith. And the few who can afford it are flying overseas – at significant cost – to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Coconuts reports that the reasons for doing so are varied: some have underlying health conditions, others want an alternative to the Chinese Sinovac or locally produced AstraZeneca.
Online personality Jakkrit Yompayorm, aka Kru Tom Kam Thai (Teacher Tom Teaching Thai), has shared photos on social media, thanking the US government after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“All done! Welcome back to your normal life. Thank you, American government.”
Jakkrit was able to be vaccinated at a Walmart store in the US after giving just his name and answering a few health questions. This is in stark contrast to the bureaucratic process surrounding Thailand’s vaccine rollout, whereby people must first be considered eligible, then try to register on a platform that doesn’t always work, then wait for an appointment and hope it isn’t cancelled, then show up with their official identification and wait in line, often for hours.
For Thai nationals who’ve given up on their government and who can afford to travel for vaccination, a number of travel agencies are offering vaccine packages, whereby sightseeing tours are combined with inoculation. They’re not cheap, ranging from 67,000 baht to 245,000, and in some cases, the cost of 14-day quarantine on return to Thailand is higher than the cost of the trip abroad. In Jakkrit’s case, he paid just over 20,000 baht for his round trip to the US, but over 30,000 baht for his quarantine stay on his return – despite the fact that he’d received 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan, also travelled to the US for vaccination after realising she wouldn’t be vaccinated in Thailand anytime soon. She is young, without any underlying health conditions, but runs several bars and restaurants in Bangkok and felt responsible for protecting over 60 employees who work for her. With bars in Thailand currently closed indefinitely, she decided to visit her sister in the US and get vaccinated at the same time. She says despite the fact that she is not a US citizen and had no health insurance, she was able to get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine with no difficulty.
Sucha Nuntaworanuch, who has family in the US, watched from Thailand as her parents and siblings were all vaccinated and realised her only hope of vaccination was to join them.
“No matter how much money I had, I couldn’t do anything to get the vaccine here in Thailand. The only choice I could do was fly abroad.”
She too got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered at a Costco store. She says she was in and out in half an hour, which only served to increase her frustration with the Thai government.
“Suddenly, I was frustrated (with the Thai government). The United States got plenty of vaccines, but why didn’t Thailand import them? I felt a lot of empathy for the Thai people who were unable to register for vaccines.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
2,662 new Covid-19 cases and 28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the start of the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 153,685 Covid-19 cases.
Out of the new cases reported today, 534 were reported in correctional facilities. Over the past month, more than a dozen Thai prisons have reported Covid-19 outbreaks with thousands of inmates infected with the virus. New cases at prisons have been reported about everyday.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
Medical examiners at the Police General Hospital will do an autopsy on the bodies of the billionaire couple who were both found dead at the bottom of a resort pool on Koh Tao, Police arrested a taxi driver who allegedly stole thousands of baht and Australian dollars from an Australian, The Private Hospital Association is expected to confirm the price of the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine and billboard in Yan Nawa, a district in Bangkok, has been taken down. It was reportedly put up by a group of Thai Muslims who support the Palestinian cause.
Thailand
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
235 people in 10 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first found in India. Most of the cases are linked to an outbreak at a construction camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district.
Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences tested samples from 3,964 Covid-19 patients to detect mutated variants of the virus. 235 of the samples were positive for the B.1.617.2 strain which was first found in India. The majority of the samples tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant which was first detected in the UK and is said to be the cause of the recent wave of infection, starting in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district.
The B.1.617.2 strain, also called the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation, was first found in Thailand on May 10. A Thai woman and her 4 year old son tested positive for the mutated strain while in quarantine after returning to Thailand from Pakistan.
15 construction workers at a camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district tested positive for the Delta variant on May 15. Department of Medical Sciences director general Supakit Sirilak says most of the cases involving the mutated strain of the virus are linked to the construction camp cluster.
Out of the 235 cases involving the Delta variant, 206 were detected in Bangkok. 17 cases were found in Udon Thani while 2 were in Nonthaburi, 2 in Phitsanulok, 2 in Saraburi, 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 1 in Roi Et, 1 in Samut Songkhram, 1 in Udon Ratchathani and 1 in Buriram.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
