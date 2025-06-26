Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

From Bangkok streets to border protests, viral figure stirs investigation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
55 1 minute read
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Cambodian woman with a missing arm has been arrested following her participation in a protest at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province.

The protest arose as a large group of Cambodians demanded that Cambodian officials reopen the border, having waited on the Thai side for nearly eight hours. Despite the efforts of Thai military personnel to mediate, no official instruction was given to reopen the border from the Cambodian side, leaving the situation unresolved for some time.

Thai officials attempted to communicate with the protesters in Khmer, encouraging them to return home while explaining that entry was not possible as the Cambodian side had not opened the crossing. The situation continues to be closely monitored.

Eventually, the Cambodian officials agreed to allow their citizens to cross back into Cambodia, permitting the crossing between 7pm and 8.30pm.

During the commotion, images of a disabled woman participating in the protest surfaced, leading to comparisons with a beggar known in Bangkok. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the woman had entered Thailand illegally.

Police detained her along with another woman. The disabled woman admitted that the images were indeed of her from four years ago when she was begging in the Ploenchit area of Bangkok.

She has since ceased begging and is now employed as a housekeeper in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. The other woman arrested was found to be overstaying her visa. Both women are set to be blacklisted and repatriated to Cambodia tomorrow, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a foreign begging ring exploiting children and people with disabilities to solicit money from tourists has been dismantled in a covert operation by immigration police in Pattaya.

Disguised as tourists, undercover officers launched a surprise crackdown on a group of Cambodian nationals seen aggressively panhandling at well-known hotspots throughout the city.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

10 seconds ago
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest Crime News

Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

7 minutes ago
Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

12 minutes ago
Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

19 minutes ago
Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis Thailand News

Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

24 minutes ago
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park Crime News

Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

29 minutes ago
Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website Bangkok News

Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

37 minutes ago
Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue South Thailand News

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

47 minutes ago
Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya

56 minutes ago
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons Cannabis News

Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

1 hour ago
Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety Phuket News

Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

1 hour ago
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity Crime News

Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

1 hour ago
Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin Thailand News

Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin

1 hour ago
Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys Pattaya News

Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys

2 hours ago
Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings South Thailand News

Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings

2 hours ago
Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants Business News

Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants

2 hours ago
Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Thai officials dismantle wildlife trafficking network at Jam Pong Crime News

Thai officials dismantle wildlife trafficking network at Jam Pong

3 hours ago
Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage Thailand News

Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage

4 hours ago
Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown Bangkok News

Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown

4 hours ago
Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions Crime News

Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions

4 hours ago
Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video)

4 hours ago
Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen Thailand News

Thai PM faces court showdown over leaked call to Hun Sen

4 hours ago
Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes Education

Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x