Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

A Cambodian woman with a missing arm has been arrested following her participation in a protest at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province.

The protest arose as a large group of Cambodians demanded that Cambodian officials reopen the border, having waited on the Thai side for nearly eight hours. Despite the efforts of Thai military personnel to mediate, no official instruction was given to reopen the border from the Cambodian side, leaving the situation unresolved for some time.

Thai officials attempted to communicate with the protesters in Khmer, encouraging them to return home while explaining that entry was not possible as the Cambodian side had not opened the crossing. The situation continues to be closely monitored.

Eventually, the Cambodian officials agreed to allow their citizens to cross back into Cambodia, permitting the crossing between 7pm and 8.30pm.

During the commotion, images of a disabled woman participating in the protest surfaced, leading to comparisons with a beggar known in Bangkok. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the woman had entered Thailand illegally.

Police detained her along with another woman. The disabled woman admitted that the images were indeed of her from four years ago when she was begging in the Ploenchit area of Bangkok.

She has since ceased begging and is now employed as a housekeeper in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. The other woman arrested was found to be overstaying her visa. Both women are set to be blacklisted and repatriated to Cambodia tomorrow, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a foreign begging ring exploiting children and people with disabilities to solicit money from tourists has been dismantled in a covert operation by immigration police in Pattaya.

Disguised as tourists, undercover officers launched a surprise crackdown on a group of Cambodian nationals seen aggressively panhandling at well-known hotspots throughout the city.