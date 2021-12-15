Two women arrested for allegedly running unauthorized Covid-19 laboratory

Two women were arrested for allegedly issuing unauthorised Covid-19 certifications when police raided the D Lab Inter Group clinic in Muang district of Pathum Thani province on Monday. According to the head of the Consumer Protection Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Anant Nanasombat, two women who identified themselves as Wasita and Pornnapa were reportedly charging 500 baht for each Covid-19 antigen test and issuing test result certificates without authorisation.

The clinic where they operate is also used to store blood and urine samples gathered from industries and workplaces, as well as improper disposal of wastes, with no doctors or medical workers. Equipment at the clinic also does not meet the medical standards, according to Anant.

The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, advised anyone seeking a test to check out the Department of Medical Sciences website for a list of approved clinics and laboratories.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post