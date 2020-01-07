Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths” | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PHOTO: Longdo Map
Following the deaths of four prisoners over the New Year break, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison has sent another 24 inmates for treatment. All 24 were found to have high levels of “thyroid hormones and rapid heart rates”. Officials originally reported that the four dead prisoners had shown “symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium”.
The chief of Phitsanulok Provincial Health Office, Piya Siriluck, says his medical team found that, of about 3,000 inmates, 690 had high thyroid levels and low potassium, 24 of whom have severe symptoms, including numbness, muscle weakness and heart rates of up 140 beats per minute, symptoms usually associated with food poisoning. These inmates have been admitted to hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.
The health office officials divided the inmates into two groups according to their condition.
“One showed only minor symptoms and relatively fast heartbeats, while the other comprised emergency cases, with excessively fast pulse rates reaching 140 beats a minute.”
One of the four dead died of a high thyroid hormone level, while the causes of the other deaths has yet to be determined, according to Piya. He speculated that the high thyroid levels might have come from tainted food.
Naras Savestanan, the Director-general of the Corrections Department, agrees that the inmates suffered from hyperthyroidism from contaminated food, but claimed two of the prisoners died from heart disease.
He instructed the prison to check its hygiene and cooking equipment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated
PHOTO: Mishvo in Motion
An investigation has been launched into the deaths of four prisoners in the northern province of Phitsanulok over the New Year holiday break. A spokesman says that The Thai Corrections Department has created a panel to investigate the deaths, which happened in close succession.
Officials say the four prisoners showed symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium.
Pol Colonel Naras Savestanan, the department’s director-general, says that, following the incident, the department sent the director of the Medical Service Division, with assistance from the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health to investigate the cause of the deaths at Wangthong Hospital.
When autopsy reports are available, the panel will examine the results as well as the delivery and handling of food at prisons specifically, and in general. They will then focus on the Phitsanulok jail to determine whether the process was any different, complete, transparent and met established standards.
This from Rattakrit Jaijing, the chief inspector of the department.
A police spokesman, commenting on the matter, says food suppliers to Thai prisons are chosen based on Finance Ministry regulations, and so food quality shouldn’t be an issue.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge
“A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan.”
Police in central Thailand are contemplating an attempted murder charge against a 19 year old Mathayom 6 (high school senior) student. The young man stabbed a classmate in the neck with a piece of glass at their school last Friday. The student has confessed to the crime and could be charged with attempted murder, according to police.
The youth was accompanied by relatives to the police station on Monday this week as his parents work overseas. He admitted to the charge of assault.
The student confessed to attacking his fellow student in a fit of rage, saying he lashed out after the victim and his friends provoked him. He asked for the victim’s forgiveness before hugging him to show he had repented, according to The Bangkok Post.
The relatives told police the youth has struggled with anger management issues and had been on medication for many years, but stopped taking it last year when he appeared to be improving. The name of the medication was not mentioned in the report. The relatives told police they noticed recently that his anger problems were returning and made an appointment with a doctor.
Although the victim has declined to pursue legal action at this stage, police will continue conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute charges if they can accumulate evidence of intent. A spokesman says they’re investigating whether the student intended to kill the victim, and whether to charge him with attempted murder.
“Bullying is the beginning of the cultivation of violent behaviour, both those who bully others and those who were bullied. It will also have an effect in the long run.”
A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan. A study in 2010 found 33% of students admitted they bullied others online in social media. Another 43% said they were bullied by others.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Central Thailand
One billion baht in assets seized during Phitsanulok drug bust
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Police in the central Thai province of Phitsanulok have seized assets valued around one billion baht from a gold shop and its related businesses. The store was suspected of being the ‘shop front’ to a larger drug trading network. An arrest warrant was issued for the shop’s owner, his son is already in custody.
A team of around 100 officers from provincial police, narcotics and other agencies searched 13 venues in Phitsanulok and Chiang Mai yesterday.
The operation followed the October arrest of four drug suspects and the seizure of more than a million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai.
Once questioned, the suspects from the earlier arrests implicated Nanthaphan Apichaithanathip, owner of the gold shop, and his son Phanthanan Apichaithanathip.
Officers had earlier arrested two other suspects, 36 year old Chalermpong Kosiri and 50 year old Bulakorn Kaewma, at a petrol station in Ayutthaya on the same night. Chalermpong is Nanthaphan’s son from another relationship.
Their confessions have so far led to six more arrests. Police say Nanthaphan was the leader of the gang and bought drugs from a trafficker.
Authorities seized gold ornaments valued at about 28 million baht from the gold shop’s main branch. Other assets included four properties worth 200 million baht, 10 commercial buildings worth 50 million baht, 58 plots of land worth 155 million baht, Buddha amulets, cars and other valuables valued at another 500 million baht.
The deputy national police chief said the rapid expansion of Nanthaphan’s businesses raised suspicions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
