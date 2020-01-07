PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran | The Thaiger

Politics
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
The Thai PM, who also acts as the defence minister, has given Royal Thai Embassy officials in Iran the authority to evacuate Thai citizens if it becomes necessary due to rising tensions in the region. This follows the US airstrike that killed a revered Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has procedures in place to deal with such situations, but urged officials and Thai labourers to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if deemed necessary. He has authorised a chartered flight or the use of military aircraft in the event of an emergency, and ordered concerned officers to closely follow the situation, citing possible ripple effects such as a surge in fuel or power costs.
The labour minister has also instructed attachés in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to provide assistance, including possible evacuation, to Thai citizens and to monitor the situation in Iran and the UAE. He said that, in accordance with Thai labour law, the Department of Employment has a fund for such events.
There are currently only 257 Thai workers in Iran and 25 in Iraq, working mainly as technicians, chefs, masseuses, welders, and fishermen.
Politics
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
It is with great sadness that The Thaiger announces the death of Colonel Prapat Chan-o-cha, the father of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Col. Prapat was being treated at Sriraj Hospital after a stroke. He was 97.
A source close to the family said Prapat had shown symptoms of dementia for some time. He was pronounced dead shortly after 11:20.
There will be a royally sponsored bathing rite at Wat Sommanat in Bangkok at 5pm on Wednesday. Guests are requested not to bring wreaths.
Politics
PM tells Thais to “stop bickering” and “build the country”
PHOTO: VOA
With his approval rating dropping and facing a parliamentary reprimand, and with a massive demonstration calling for his removal planned for January 12, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging all Thais to put aside political differences and “stop bickering and spreading hatred.”
“Make use of the mechanism of democracy to help build the country.”
In an impromptu speech at Government House yesterday, the PM told media that “good things are happening” and he wants the country to “move forward and not get dragged backward.”
He told parliament that he had devoted the last five or six years to working for the good of the people and the country “without yearning for power.”
“Who says politics is about power and vested interests? I don’t want power or vested interests. Why don’t they trust me?”
Prayut said he never stops thinking about how to solve problems and does not mind being reprimanded, adding that he’s prepared to go to court if accused of an offence. He dismissed talk about his or his administration’s alleged corruption as “unsubstantiated” and “intended to incite hatred.”
“Is it the time to sow the seeds of hatred? Mud-slinging won’t solve anything.”
“Enough is enough. Let’s help build the country. Let’s listen to what the government is doing and what will be gained. If critics aren’t satisfied, they can speak up and the government will try to resolve the issues.”
The PM also warned opponents not to continually discredit him and his administration, saying it’s “useless as it is not within the justice process. No one would come to his rescue if he had committed an offence.”
Regarding the media, Prayut said he’s never persecute or bullied the media, despite constant criticism and satire by columnists and cartoonists.
“If they do anything wrong, they’ll be dealt with according to the law. I don’t need to issue an order. If we don’t use law as the foundation of the country, it won’t be a country, but something more primitive.”
Politics
Opposition’s gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll
A new survey by Super Poll shows support for the current administration (the Palang Pracharat-led coalition) at 34% and support for the opposition parties at 36.6%. Super Poll’s CEO Noppadon Kannika says that increasing popularity of the opposition could indicate a looming showdown.
The poll indicates the number of “politically silent” government supporters has decreased significantly, from 56.1% in April to just 29.4%t as of this month. It seems Thais are now more likely to speak out about their political preferences 10 months after the first general election in five years.
According to a Social Media Voice survey (also via Net Super Poll), 7.27 million Thais communicated on social media about the opposition’s “Run Against Dictatorship” event scheduled for January 12, about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and about Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. The survey exposed the government’s current failure to rally its supporters, as only a little more than half a million voiced support for the rival “Trail Running” campaign.
Noppadon says the opposition uses “emotional management”, which is “key to motivating collective behaviour,” but that the government’s approach is more conventional and “rational”.
