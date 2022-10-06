Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand

A world-renowned Buddhist author and teacher will guide a Vipassana meditation retreat coming up in central Thailand. The teacher, Supawan Green, will lead the retreat at the Bring Your Mental Self Back Home (BMSBH) Centre in Nakorn Pathom on Thursday, October 27.

The retreat will be conducted in English from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The retreat will be held in a lush garden setting in a rural area. Participants will learn mindfulness techniques to bring peace and happiness to their everyday lives.

A buffet lunch with vegan options are included for a suggested donation of 2,000 baht per person. The BMSBH Centre is a registered charity, and donations contribute toward the centre’s charitable activities. This includes helping individuals and families overcome poverty.

People interested in learning to bring mindfulness to their daily lives can book their place by emailing supawanpg@gmail.com or by SMS: +66 (0)89-5554991.

