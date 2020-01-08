Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Central Thailand

Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
PHOTO: Over 200 people rally to close the smelter - Thai PBS World
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.

The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.

In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.

But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.

Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Central Thailand

Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after "mystery deaths"

PHOTO: Longdo Map

Following the deaths of four prisoners over the New Year break, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison has sent another 24 inmates for treatment. All 24 were found to have high levels of “thyroid hormones and rapid heart rates”. Officials originally reported that the four dead prisoners had shown “symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium”.

The chief of Phitsanulok Provincial Health Office, Piya Siriluck, says his medical team found that, of about 3,000 inmates, 690 had high thyroid levels and low potassium, 24 of whom have severe symptoms, including numbness, muscle weakness and heart rates of up 140 beats per minute, symptoms usually associated with food poisoning. These inmates have been admitted to hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.

The health office officials divided the inmates into two groups according to their condition.

“One showed only minor symptoms and relatively fast heartbeats, while the other comprised emergency cases, with excessively fast pulse rates reaching 140 beats a minute.”

One of the four dead died of a high thyroid hormone level, while the causes of the other deaths has yet to be determined, according to Piya. He speculated that the high thyroid levels might have come from tainted food.

Naras Savestanan, the Director-general of the Corrections Department, agrees that the inmates suffered from hyperthyroidism from contaminated food, but claimed two of the prisoners died from heart disease.

He instructed the prison to check its hygiene and cooking equipment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Central Thailand

Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated

PHOTO: Mishvo in Motion

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of four prisoners in the northern province of Phitsanulok over the New Year holiday break. A spokesman says that The Thai Corrections Department has created a panel to investigate the deaths, which happened in close succession.

Officials say the four prisoners showed symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium.

Pol Colonel Naras Savestanan, the department’s director-general, says that, following the incident, the department sent the director of the Medical Service Division, with assistance from the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health to investigate the cause of the deaths at Wangthong Hospital.

When autopsy reports are available, the panel will examine the results as well as the delivery and handling of food at prisons specifically, and in general. They will then focus on the Phitsanulok jail to determine whether the process was any different, complete, transparent and met established standards.

This from Rattakrit Jaijing, the chief inspector of the department.

A police spokesman, commenting on the matter, says food suppliers to Thai prisons are chosen based on Finance Ministry regulations, and so food quality shouldn’t be an issue.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Central Thailand

Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge

“A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan.”

Police in central Thailand are contemplating an attempted murder charge against a 19 year old Mathayom 6 (high school senior) student. The young man stabbed a classmate in the neck with a piece of glass at their school last Friday. The student has confessed to the crime and could be charged with attempted murder, according to police.

The youth was accompanied by relatives to the police station on Monday this week as his parents work overseas. He admitted to the charge of assault.

The student confessed to attacking his fellow student in a fit of rage, saying he lashed out after the victim and his friends provoked him. He asked for the victim’s forgiveness before hugging him to show he had repented, according to The Bangkok Post.

The relatives told police the youth has struggled with anger management issues and had been on medication for many years, but stopped taking it last year when he appeared to be improving. The name of the medication was not mentioned in the report. The relatives told police they noticed recently that his anger problems were returning and made an appointment with a doctor.

Although the victim has declined to pursue legal action at this stage, police will continue conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute charges if they can accumulate evidence of intent. A spokesman says they’re investigating whether the student intended to kill the victim, and whether to charge him with attempted murder.

“Bullying is the beginning of the cultivation of violent behaviour, both those who bully others and those who were bullied. It will also have an effect in the long run.”

A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan. A study in 2010 found 33% of students admitted they bullied others online in social media. Another 43% said they were bullied by others.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ12 hours ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน19 hours ago

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 days ago

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 days ago

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย

มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 days ago

มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย

เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 days ago

เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล

ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป) | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล5 days ago

ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)

ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ5 days ago

ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง

วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก

