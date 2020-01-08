Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.
The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.
In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.
But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.
Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PHOTO: Longdo Map
Following the deaths of four prisoners over the New Year break, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prison has sent another 24 inmates for treatment. All 24 were found to have high levels of “thyroid hormones and rapid heart rates”. Officials originally reported that the four dead prisoners had shown “symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium”.
The chief of Phitsanulok Provincial Health Office, Piya Siriluck, says his medical team found that, of about 3,000 inmates, 690 had high thyroid levels and low potassium, 24 of whom have severe symptoms, including numbness, muscle weakness and heart rates of up 140 beats per minute, symptoms usually associated with food poisoning. These inmates have been admitted to hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.
The health office officials divided the inmates into two groups according to their condition.
“One showed only minor symptoms and relatively fast heartbeats, while the other comprised emergency cases, with excessively fast pulse rates reaching 140 beats a minute.”
One of the four dead died of a high thyroid hormone level, while the causes of the other deaths has yet to be determined, according to Piya. He speculated that the high thyroid levels might have come from tainted food.
Naras Savestanan, the Director-general of the Corrections Department, agrees that the inmates suffered from hyperthyroidism from contaminated food, but claimed two of the prisoners died from heart disease.
He instructed the prison to check its hygiene and cooking equipment.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated
PHOTO: Mishvo in Motion
An investigation has been launched into the deaths of four prisoners in the northern province of Phitsanulok over the New Year holiday break. A spokesman says that The Thai Corrections Department has created a panel to investigate the deaths, which happened in close succession.
Officials say the four prisoners showed symptoms related to food poisoning, such as numbness in the limbs caused by low potassium.
Pol Colonel Naras Savestanan, the department’s director-general, says that, following the incident, the department sent the director of the Medical Service Division, with assistance from the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology under the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health to investigate the cause of the deaths at Wangthong Hospital.
When autopsy reports are available, the panel will examine the results as well as the delivery and handling of food at prisons specifically, and in general. They will then focus on the Phitsanulok jail to determine whether the process was any different, complete, transparent and met established standards.
This from Rattakrit Jaijing, the chief inspector of the department.
A police spokesman, commenting on the matter, says food suppliers to Thai prisons are chosen based on Finance Ministry regulations, and so food quality shouldn’t be an issue.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Central Thailand student bully could face attempted murder charge
“A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan.”
Police in central Thailand are contemplating an attempted murder charge against a 19 year old Mathayom 6 (high school senior) student. The young man stabbed a classmate in the neck with a piece of glass at their school last Friday. The student has confessed to the crime and could be charged with attempted murder, according to police.
The youth was accompanied by relatives to the police station on Monday this week as his parents work overseas. He admitted to the charge of assault.
The student confessed to attacking his fellow student in a fit of rage, saying he lashed out after the victim and his friends provoked him. He asked for the victim’s forgiveness before hugging him to show he had repented, according to The Bangkok Post.
The relatives told police the youth has struggled with anger management issues and had been on medication for many years, but stopped taking it last year when he appeared to be improving. The name of the medication was not mentioned in the report. The relatives told police they noticed recently that his anger problems were returning and made an appointment with a doctor.
Although the victim has declined to pursue legal action at this stage, police will continue conduct a criminal investigation and prosecute charges if they can accumulate evidence of intent. A spokesman says they’re investigating whether the student intended to kill the victim, and whether to charge him with attempted murder.
“Bullying is the beginning of the cultivation of violent behaviour, both those who bully others and those who were bullied. It will also have an effect in the long run.”
A survey by the Mental Health Department has shown that about 40% of Thai students are bullied at school, making Thailand number two in the world for the problem after Japan. A study in 2010 found 33% of students admitted they bullied others online in social media. Another 43% said they were bullied by others.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre
“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces
71 year old ‘Robin Hood’ pensioner arrested over three year overstay
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road
Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
- Expats24 mins ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
- Environment3 days ago
Thai shoppers get resourceful to deal with the plastic bag ban
- Business2 days ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket 2020 – predictions by Bill Barnett
- Environment2 days ago
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya pussy rescued after impaling itself on metal fence
- Bangkok2 days ago
Seawater v Freshwater in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. The seawater is winning.