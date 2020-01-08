PM tells Thais to take shorter showers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

PM tells Thais to take shorter showers

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
PHOTO: Good luck trying to get Thais to take shorter showers!
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the public to turn off their taps, shower less and conserve water to cope with the drought affecting Thailand’s northern and central areas. Thais LOVE their multiple showers every day.

“Please all help save water. Turn off all the taps. Use less water. Reduce tooth-brushing and shower time by one minute.”

With river levels low and rising sea levels, seawater is now pushing up into the mighty Chao Phraya River, the source of much of central Thailand’s water. The changes are making tap water briny in Bangkok and the suburbs. The situation has become so dire that authorities are trucking in drinking water for free distribution at 18 locations.

A municipal government spokesman told Reuters that the government will spend three billion baht ($134 million) on wells and pipes to extract groundwater, as the drought is expected to worsen along with the progressive rise of the sea levels.

Although Thailand’s dry season usually runs from November through April, authorities predict it could go on through June this year. Drought has already been declared in 14 provinces in central, northern and northeastern farming regions.

With reservoir levels low from drought, the government has asked farmers in those regions not to grow off-season rice.

Some other ways you can save water around home HERE.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road
PHOTO: The taxi comes to rest upside-down at a toll booth on the Din Daeng Tollway

A taxi driver has died after passing out on Bangkok’s Din Daeng tollway, crashing his taxi into concrete barriers and flipping the car over. Police and rescue workers arrived to find the driver, 59 year old Manas Mapradit, already deceased in the car, with his female passenger trapped inside. They managed to rescue the woman and take her to hospital.

The unidentified woman told police that the taxi driver mentioned his health problems shortly before passing out.

Elswhere in Bangkok, investigations continue into the mystery a gunmen that fired shots into the white Lexus of former tourist police chief Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke’s” on Monday night.

Surachat was at a “business meeting” (his own words, but later revealed to be a massage establishment) at the time of the incident, his white Lexus SUV parked outside. All eight bullet holes were found in the doors on the left side, according to The Bangkok Post.

Surachat, who’s now an adviser to the Thai PM’s office, was certain the shots were meant to kill him, but said he had no idea why and had no conflict with anyone.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat's car in Bangkok

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat's car in Bangkok
PHOTO: CCTV footage captures to two assailants riding a motorbike to the scene of the shooting

Investigators yesterday combed the scene of a shooting where seven shots (below) were fired into a vacant car belonging to former Immigration supremo Pol Lt-General Surachat Hakparn.

Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Virachai Songmetta visited the crime scene where the white Lexus was shot at by two suspects on Monday evening.

According to The Nation, the location was a massage spa in Bangkok’s Silom area. Surachet was allegedly getting a massage in the spa when the two suspects fired at his car in a drive-by. The two were captured on CCTV but were both wearing full-face helmets making ID impossible.

According to yesterday’s inspection by the deputy police commissioner, the top cop spoke to media after his visit relaying that the suspects were two men wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle.

“One wore a cream jacket, jeans and white sneakers, while the other had a blue jacket, jeans and white sneakers.”

The men rode into an alley near the crime scene before arriving back next to the car and taking a minute to shoot eight times at the vacant car. The shots were fired, mostly, into the lower rear door.

Police estimate that, after committing the crime, the suspects headed to Rama IV Road before taking the Sam Yan intersection.

“We are investigating the reason for their shooting.”

For his part, Surachat Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage. The car has been reported in some Thai media to be owned by his wife.

Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.

Officers of the Metropolitan Police in Bang Rak and Pathumwan districts are teaming up to investigate the case. Virachai held a morning meeting at the Metropolitan Police Bureau yesterday, and will request Surachat to provide the police with more evidence today.

SOURCE: The Nation

Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat's car in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerPolice ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat's car in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
PHOTO: Free water being offered to residents in BKK suffering from rising saltiness in their tap water - The Nation

As water authorities around Bangkok start rolling out a long-term solution to the increasing salinity of the water further up the Chao Phraya river, locals are being treated to free drinking water.

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has is transporting tap water from the Mahasawat water factory, in a small district west of the main city unaffected by the saltwater problem, to distribute to the public for free.

People have been invited to take their containers to collect free drinking water at any of the waterworks’ 18 branches around Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. There is also a Metropolitan Waterworks Authority call centre with a hotline on 1125, 24 hours a day.

The MWA has is also providing a letter of permission that allows the drilling of artesian wells 10 inches wide and to depths of 350-600 metres to produce tap water in four areas – Bang Khen, Min Buri, Lat Krabang and Samut Prakan.

The Department of Groundwater Resources initially approved wells in Bang Khen, Min Buri and Lat Krabang, while Samut Prakan was in the process of being considered. Each well will use nearly 54,000 cubic metres of groundwater to produce tap water per month. More than 5,000 households will benefit from the measure.

In recent months the problem of increasing salinity has become worse. High tides, rising sea levels, a worsening drought – all compounded by Bangkok’s decades-long sink into the marshy delta it was built on – are driving sea water deeper into the coastal areas of the Chao Phraya river. This is now palpably threatening tap water in some parts of Bangkok and its suburbs to taste salty.

The salinity of water from the estuary of the Chao Phraya River up to Samlae station in Pathum Thani, north of the city and some 40 kilometres up stream from the Gulf of Thailand, is being closely monitored.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water | News by The Thaiger

