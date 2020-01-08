PM tells Thais to take shorter showers | The Thaiger

Bangkok
PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the public to turn off their taps, shower less and conserve water to cope with the drought affecting Thailand’s northern and central areas. Thais LOVE their multiple showers every day.
“Please all help save water. Turn off all the taps. Use less water. Reduce tooth-brushing and shower time by one minute.”
With river levels low and rising sea levels, seawater is now pushing up into the mighty Chao Phraya River, the source of much of central Thailand’s water. The changes are making tap water briny in Bangkok and the suburbs. The situation has become so dire that authorities are trucking in drinking water for free distribution at 18 locations.
A municipal government spokesman told Reuters that the government will spend three billion baht ($134 million) on wells and pipes to extract groundwater, as the drought is expected to worsen along with the progressive rise of the sea levels.
Although Thailand’s dry season usually runs from November through April, authorities predict it could go on through June this year. Drought has already been declared in 14 provinces in central, northern and northeastern farming regions.
With reservoir levels low from drought, the government has asked farmers in those regions not to grow off-season rice.
Some other ways you can save water around home HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road
A taxi driver has died after passing out on Bangkok’s Din Daeng tollway, crashing his taxi into concrete barriers and flipping the car over. Police and rescue workers arrived to find the driver, 59 year old Manas Mapradit, already deceased in the car, with his female passenger trapped inside. They managed to rescue the woman and take her to hospital.
The unidentified woman told police that the taxi driver mentioned his health problems shortly before passing out.
Elswhere in Bangkok, investigations continue into the mystery a gunmen that fired shots into the white Lexus of former tourist police chief Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke’s” on Monday night.
Surachat was at a “business meeting” (his own words, but later revealed to be a massage establishment) at the time of the incident, his white Lexus SUV parked outside. All eight bullet holes were found in the doors on the left side, according to The Bangkok Post.
Surachat, who’s now an adviser to the Thai PM’s office, was certain the shots were meant to kill him, but said he had no idea why and had no conflict with anyone.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Investigators yesterday combed the scene of a shooting where seven shots (below) were fired into a vacant car belonging to former Immigration supremo Pol Lt-General Surachat Hakparn.
Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol General Virachai Songmetta visited the crime scene where the white Lexus was shot at by two suspects on Monday evening.
According to The Nation, the location was a massage spa in Bangkok’s Silom area. Surachet was allegedly getting a massage in the spa when the two suspects fired at his car in a drive-by. The two were captured on CCTV but were both wearing full-face helmets making ID impossible.
According to yesterday’s inspection by the deputy police commissioner, the top cop spoke to media after his visit relaying that the suspects were two men wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle.
“One wore a cream jacket, jeans and white sneakers, while the other had a blue jacket, jeans and white sneakers.”
The men rode into an alley near the crime scene before arriving back next to the car and taking a minute to shoot eight times at the vacant car. The shots were fired, mostly, into the lower rear door.
Police estimate that, after committing the crime, the suspects headed to Rama IV Road before taking the Sam Yan intersection.
“We are investigating the reason for their shooting.”
For his part, Surachat Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage. The car has been reported in some Thai media to be owned by his wife.
Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.
Officers of the Metropolitan Police in Bang Rak and Pathumwan districts are teaming up to investigate the case. Virachai held a morning meeting at the Metropolitan Police Bureau yesterday, and will request Surachat to provide the police with more evidence today.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
As water authorities around Bangkok start rolling out a long-term solution to the increasing salinity of the water further up the Chao Phraya river, locals are being treated to free drinking water.
The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority has is transporting tap water from the Mahasawat water factory, in a small district west of the main city unaffected by the saltwater problem, to distribute to the public for free.
People have been invited to take their containers to collect free drinking water at any of the waterworks’ 18 branches around Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. There is also a Metropolitan Waterworks Authority call centre with a hotline on 1125, 24 hours a day.
The MWA has is also providing a letter of permission that allows the drilling of artesian wells 10 inches wide and to depths of 350-600 metres to produce tap water in four areas – Bang Khen, Min Buri, Lat Krabang and Samut Prakan.
The Department of Groundwater Resources initially approved wells in Bang Khen, Min Buri and Lat Krabang, while Samut Prakan was in the process of being considered. Each well will use nearly 54,000 cubic metres of groundwater to produce tap water per month. More than 5,000 households will benefit from the measure.
In recent months the problem of increasing salinity has become worse. High tides, rising sea levels, a worsening drought – all compounded by Bangkok’s decades-long sink into the marshy delta it was built on – are driving sea water deeper into the coastal areas of the Chao Phraya river. This is now palpably threatening tap water in some parts of Bangkok and its suburbs to taste salty.
The salinity of water from the estuary of the Chao Phraya River up to Samlae station in Pathum Thani, north of the city and some 40 kilometres up stream from the Gulf of Thailand, is being closely monitored.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
Bangkok taxi driver dies after flipping his car on toll road
Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia
Police ramp up investigation into shots fired into Surachat’s car in Bangkok
Bangkok authorities roll out the water trucks for free drinking water
Pattaya Police warn people not to post videos of people having sex on the beach
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
Prison sends 24 inmates for treatment after “mystery deaths”
PM tells Thais to “stop bickering” and “build the country”
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
- Environment3 days ago
Thai shoppers get resourceful to deal with the plastic bag ban
- Environment2 days ago
Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket 2020 – predictions by Bill Barnett
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya pussy rescued after impaling itself on metal fence
- Business2 days ago
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
- Thailand2 days ago
AOT sets up checkpoints to check passengers from Wuhan, China for virus