Central Thailand
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
To celebrate his 35th birthday a benevolent Thai monk gave away 300,000 baht and 78 gold rings that cost 800 baht each to residents in the central province of Phitsanulok.
The 35 year old monk, Sittichok Virarote, aka Khu Ba Boon Lom, is loved and praised by locals because of his charity work and help in developing communities near his temple. He raised funds to construct several massive Buddha statues in the temple, helped take care of sick animals, and built houses for the homeless.
Yesterday, he held an event to celebrate his birthday at a temple named Suan Phra Puttabucha Chalermprakiat at Baan Klang sub-district, Wang Thong district, Phitsanulok. The temple sold sacred objects and opened for donations to construct a golden Buddha statue.
The highlight of the event was the unexpected giveaways. Khu Ba Boom Lom and some of his followers climbed up on a high scaffold and sprinkled money over a crowd of people. He also handed out gold rings, and anyone who got a 20 baht banknote with a temple logo stamped on it could claim a gold ring.
People from all over the country came to join his birthday celebration. Some bought umbrellas and turned them over to be a container.
