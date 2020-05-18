Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal | The Thaiger

Weather
Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
Hot conditions, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, are the feature of weather in the north east and eastern regions over the next few days. There will also be some additional wet weather for southern provinces on the west coast, due to the extensive storm system, which has now been named Cyclone Amphan, in the the Bay of Bengal.
The cyclone is growing to an equivalent Category 4 hurricane. Amphan will impact the India-Bangladesh border by Wednesday local time with catastrophic impacts.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to get back into the low 40s again in the north and northwestern provinces of Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that thunderstorms and wind will whip up 2 metre waves in the Andaman Sea and is advising that small boats “must not venture out while bigger vessels should “proceed with caution”.
Forecasts for the next 24 hours…
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Hot with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 28-30 degrees, highs of 36-39 C.
Northern region
Hot to very hot with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible; temperature lows of 24-30 degrees and highs of 38-41 C.
Northeastern region
Hot to very hot with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible, temperature lows of 24-29 degrees and highs of 35-40 C.
Central region
Hot with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area, gusty wind and heavy rain are possible; temperature lows of 26-29 degrees, highs of 38-39 C.
Eastern region
Hot with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible in some areas; temperature lows of 25-29 degrees, highs of 31-37 C. Waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (east coast)
Mostly cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rain in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-29 degrees, highs of 32-37 C. Waves less than a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Southern region (west coast)
Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-32 C. Waves 2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
The Royal Thai Embassy in London has confirmed that 250 Thai nationals are to be repatriated from the UK and Ireland today. The UK has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, currently standing at 34,636. Nation Thailand reports that once the returning citizens arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.
“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the UK and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm, local time, on Eva Air Flight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm, Bangkok time. After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government-operated quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”
Extra safety measures were put in place during the check-in and boarding process, including health screening of passengers, along with disinfection of their luggage and decontamination of the aircraft before and after the flight. Passengers were also required to wear face masks and maintain strict social distancing.
After today’s flight, another repatriation flight, Thai Airways TG917, is scheduled to take off from London on May 30. Thai nationals who wish to return home are asked to contact the Royal Thai Embassy through their Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19
A new poll carried out by a team from Bangkok’s Suan Dusit Rajabhat University proves what most already know: Thai people are facing unprecedented financial hardship as a result of the lockdowns associated with the Covid-19 virus. A quarter of respondents say they have fallen into debt.
The Bangkok Post reports that people are struggling due to a combination of spiralling debt and decreased income. It was only yesterday that many of the shuttered businesses stated re-opening.
Of 1,125 people surveyed across Thailand, 25.2% said their main income has been reduced, with 35.4% saying their secondary income has dropped. 27.9% of people say their savings have gone down, with
An increase in spending on utilities and other bills is partly to blame for the way people’s livelihoods are affected, as restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the virus meant that people were spending more time at home. 68.5% say they are now spending more on electricity and water bills. 44.9% says their internet and mobile phone bills have gone up, while 40.3% say they’re spending more on food and drinks.
By contrast, the Covid-19 restrictions have led to reductions in spending in other areas, most notably in transport and fuel costs, where 60.6% of people say they’re spending less. 42.3% say they’re spending less on clothing, while travel restrictions mean 41.51% have reduced their travel and leisure costs. 38.7% say they’re spending less on the lottery and sweepstakes, most likely due to a reduction in disposable income, and 34.3% mentioned perfume and ornaments as another area where they’ve cut back.
The findings come as the Thai government confirms that 14.5 million citizens finally qualified for its 5,000 baht subsidy.
Transport
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thai Airways, which turns 60 years old this month, recorded a net loss of US$66 million in 2017, US$361 million in 2018 and US$374 million last year. As the airline contemplates getting its grounded planes back in the air, it’s now confronted with a PR disaster at home as the government ponders a bailout valued around 60 billion baht, around US$1.8 billion.
Thai social media has turned on the national carrier wondering why they are eligible for a massive state bailout and loans whilst many Thais, now out of work, are struggling to get their 5,000 baht hand-out from the government or end up waiting in food queues each day.
Now it emerges that one of the options could be putting the ailing airline into bankruptcy as an option to enable its rehabilitation. Ultimately the decision will be made by the Thai cabinet but the Thai Aways board has been resisting vital restructure for a decade, and filing for bankruptcy is seen as an option to take the key decisions out of their hands.
Thailand’s Finance Minister, Uttama Savanayana, says the government is open to the option but is looking at all possibilities for the national carrier. The government is a 51% shareholder. Rehabilitation of the airline could be enabled by an order from the bankruptcy court, or by the State Enterprise Policy Committee approving a rehabilitation plan.
Mr Uttama says that “time has run out, and the operator must change. While all parties try their best to solve the problem, there must be serious co-operation between them.”
Meanwhile, the Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed to the moves towards rehabilitation for Thai Airways. And Deputy PM and Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said that several internal rehab plans have been conducted, but with no success. Another new option would involve debt rehabilitation with each of the lenders providing $300,000 or more. But the proposed plan will have to be decided by Thai Airway’s shareholders.
