Connect with us

Central Thailand

3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

3 young motorbike riders have died in a road traffic accident in central Thailand. The accident took place in Suphanburi province and the deceased men have been named as 20 year old Ronnachai Wongsudin, 22 year old Warakorn Intharajorn, and 29 year old Apirak Phoreun. The first two victims died at the scene, while Apirak was rushed to Sriprajan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nation Thailand reports that the riders were part of the “Two-Wheel Lady” biker group and returning from a merit-making ceremony at a temple in neighbouring Sing Buri province. One witness says the riders all drove into a towing rope connecting a truck and a bus.

“The three bikes accelerated to make the green light at the Sam Koh intersection, when a six-wheel truck, which was towing another bus, crossed their path. The towing rope was quite long and possibly the bikers were unable to see it from a distance, causing them to violently hit the rope, sending the riders flying on to the road.”

The 48 year old truck driver, Sakon Wutthichai, confirms he was towing a bus full of factory workers as the vehicle had run out of fuel while travelling from the central province of Ang Thong to Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the area as part of their investigation into the accident.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Glenn

    August 10, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    “gee, must have been the fault of that very long cable towing the bus”

    every day, brake failures, wet road, etc etc, all ways something to blame – how about
    1. failure to assure vehicle is safe and roadworthy
    2. neglect of adverse road conditions
    3. failure to follow the laws/rules of safe driving
    and there could be a dozen more.

    and if at fault, civil or criminal penalties, very big fines, and heavy compensation. In short, responsibility!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Army captain charged in knife attack on 83 year old neighbour

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Facebook screenshot

An army captain in the south central province of Chachoengsao has been charged in connection with a knife attack on her 83 year old neighbour in Bang Pakong district yesterday morning. The victim suffered numerous serious wounds. Police rushed to the scene after being alerted at around 7am.The accused attacker, a 45 year old Pansamon Yuenyong, was waiting in the yard of her house next to the victim’s house when they arrived. Officers report that they saw the attacker talking loudly over the gate to the victim’s relatives. They tried to persuade her to leave her property. After about 30 […]

Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Radio tower snaps in Samut Prakan, pierces roof, hatchback – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: YouTube screenshot

The driver of a pickup with a large cabin on the back told reporters that he had trouble finding a parking space when visiting the revenue department in Bang Sao Thong, in the central Samut Prakan province yesterday afternoon. So he decided to look behind the building and didn’t notice some low wires supporting a radio tower. His vehicle snagged the wires and snapped the 18 metre tall mast in two. The top half came crashing through the roof of a car park structure and straight through a Mazda 2 hatchback. Fuel from the car’s tank spewed out, but fortunately […]

Continue Reading

Central Thailand

Cabinet approves 435 million baht to control hungry elephants, monkeys

Jack Burton

Published

4 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: BBC

The Covid-19 crisis hasn’t just affected humans and businesses; it’s had a profound impact on Thailand’s wildlife- much of which was dependent on tourism for survival. As a result, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 435.3 million baht to reduce the impacts of wildlife on people. The budget was requested by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. As elephant camps and “sanctuaries” in Chiang Mai and across Thailand’s North closed back in May, hundreds of elephants were forced to return to their birthplaces to avoid starvation, straining resources and local economies, which were ill-equippped to receive them. […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending