Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Repatriation of Thai citizens from Bahrain suspended as embassy worker tests positive for virus

Maya Taylor

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Todd Gardner on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

All consular services at the Thai Embassy in Bahrain, including the repatriation of Thai citizens, have been suspended, as an official in the consular office has tested positive for Covid-19.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Cherdkiat Atthakor, says it’s hoped services can resume at the embassy in the Bahraini capital, Manama, from August 22. The temporary measure is being implemented after a Bahraini national working at the embassy was found to be infected. Cherdkiat says the embassy will do its best to get repatriation flights operating again later this month, adding that Thai citizens will be kept updated of any new developments.

The news comes as two officials from the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have also tested positive for the virus. It’s understood both patients, a Thai citizen and a Saudi national, are under the care of local doctors, with the Thai citizen hospitalised.

Thai PBS World reports that since April, over 67,000 Thai nationals have been repatriated with the help of their local embassies, as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt around the world.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

Thailand is unlikely to reopen its borders to international tourists before the end of the year – the prediction from a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Speaking at yet another webinar, this time hosted by Mekong Tourism and TravelMole, the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, noted that there has been “no talk of a timeline issued for reopening the country to inbound or outbound leisure travel during weekly Covid-19 national meetings”. He spoke of the Thai government’s “very, very cautious” approach to reopening borders and said he doesn’t expect Thailand to […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Royal Thai Embassy, Saudi Arabia

Thai embassies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been hit with outbreaks of Covid-19, affecting a number of Thai staff, according to the Foreign Ministry. The Thai embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, said that a foreign employee was suffering “mild symptoms” and tested positive for Covid-19. The official was reportedly receiving medical treatment. The embassy has also suspended arrangements for an upcoming repatriation flights heading back to Bangkok. “For the sake of public safety, the embassy would suspend its consular services until August 22.” In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another foreign employee and 1 Thai official have contracted the coronavirus. […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Global cases of Covid-19 top 20 million

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Tai's Captures on Unsplash

While Thailand has recorded no new case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the pandemic continues to escalate around the world, with global cases of the virus now topping 20 million. The Thai government’s Covid-19 task force says confirmed cases in Thailand stand at 3,351, with 414 of those detected among people in state quarantine. Nation Thailand reports that 134 patients are still undergoing treatment, while 3,160 have recovered and been discharged. Thailand’s death toll from the virus remains at 58. Around the world, the number of infections has now passed the 20 million mark, increasing by over 220,000 […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending