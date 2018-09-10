Connect with us

The new Central Floresta is open

10.40am Monday, September 10, 2018.

The new, highly-anticipated (by locals) Central Foresta opens it doors for the first time. Opposite the ‘old’ Central Festival, located at the Darasamuth Intersection, the new Central Floresta creates a ‘central’ shopping destination for the island to match anything in Thailand.

The new Central Floresta combines the highest-end luxury brands with Peranakan-themed food halls, floating markets, plenty of ‘meeting places’ and shops, shops and more shops. The shop really has plenty of Thai personality and will feature three Thai-themed adventure parks, opening sometime at the start of 2019, including an indoor aquarium (fish are currently being auditioned).

You can access the new Floresta from the send floor of Central Festival through, what used to be, the second floor of the Central Department store. Of course there’s plenty of parking (4,000 new spots for cars and 4,900 for motorbikes) so you can just drive in and enter the new store directly.

Watch the video of the opening HERE.

https://web.facebook.com/thethaigernews/videos/241233109898685/

 

Business

Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.

September 10, 2018

PHOTOS: boomsupersonic.com


When the world's first supersonic passenger jets took to the skies (in December 1968 - The Russian TU-144, followed not long after by Concorde in March 1969) the two aircraft had been designed with slide rulers and tested in rudimentary wind tunnels. The age of computer design and digital bench testing was a generation away. Still, the feat to design and fly these supersonic passenger jets was an engineering marvel that was, sadly, enjoyed by few. The TU-144 was an early failure, but the Concorde flew on until 2000, when an Air France Concorde crashed just after take-off. It was the final nail in the coffin for the world's short experiment with supersonic passenger flights (flown commercially by British Airways and Air France).


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFWbuKr5-I8

Since then design, construction materials and engines have substantially impro...
Business

A Mandarin for Phuket

September 9, 2018

PHOTO: The Mandarin Hotel Sanya Island

One of Asia, and the globes, leading luxury hotel brands, Mandarin Oriental has inked a deal for a Phuket property.

Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on ‘Millionaire’s Mile' on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5 hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel’s 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.

The Mandarin website tells us a bit more about the facilities for the new 5 star venture...

Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising ...
Business

Phuket has Golden future for its sister city

September 9, 2018

by Chongchit Buchanan

Australia’s Gold Coast city and Phuket will sign a letter of intent to establish themselves as sister cities tomorrow (September 10).

The intent of the agreement is to explore a stronger relationship between the two municipalities and create international business opportunities.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will travel to Phuket to sign the agreement with his Phuket counterparts.

The mayor is half Thai, originally from Saraburi, and emigrated to Australia at a very young age. He said that Gold Coast and Phuket share similarities in economic success, year-round sunshine and a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“I want this sister city partnership to work, because I know that Gold Coast and Phuket are a good match. The two cities share a significant beach culture and we could possibly exchange knowledge on lifeguard procedures and training. We will see what Phuket authorities and other busines...
