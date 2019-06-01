Thailand’s export growth expectations revised down to just 3% in 2019 | The Thaiger

Business
Thailand’s export growth expectations revised down to just 3% in 2019
“Export trends are aligned with global sentiment and the outlook for other Asian countries, making export prospects murky because of the escalating trade war.”
The government is massively revising down their export growth targets to just 3% this year from an earlier 8% growth estimate. Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is blaming the global economic slowdown, the ongoing trade spat between the US and China and, without specifying, “political uncertainties in Europe”.
He estimates that exports are likely to fetch US$260 billion in 2019, down from the $270 billion estimate.
“Apart from weak global demand, the ongoing trade war has taken a heavy toll on shipments, particularly of electronics, automobiles, garments, rubber and plastics, which are linked to the US-China supply chains,” he said.
According to Commerce Ministry data, the dollar value of Thai exports decreased by 1.9% year-on-year in the first four months of 2019. Import value shrank 1.1%, yielding a trade surplus of just $550 million.
The ministry says the country is losing market share for certain products such as automobiles. As an example Somkid mentioned that Australia is importing more electric vehicles from China and Germany, reducing their imports of petrol-fuelled vehicles.
The Commerce Ministry says they need to work in closer co-operation with the Board of Investment and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote investment and tourism, this, while continuing to provide aid to farmers to upgrade their productivity and product quality.
“Food, construction, furniture and garment products still have high potential.”
“Japan and the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) are also important export markets that can help cushion the impact of the ongoing trade row.”
Business
Japan’s Nissin Electric moves production to Myanmar from Thailand
Nissin Electrics of Japan are building a new plant in Myanmar, which will shift some of their production from factories in Vietnam and Thailand, in an effort to cut labour costs. Nissin Electrics manufacture gas insulated switchgears, capacitors, transformers, instrument transformers and medium-low voltage metal enclosed equipment.
Bangkok Post reports that the company announced it will form a joint venture with Hosoda Holdings, a Japanese trader acting as Nissin’s sales agent for the Myanmar market, in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon in June, with plant operations scheduled to start in March 2020.
The local arm plans to make electrical equipment and take on contract manufacturing of such machines and parts, it said in a statement. The Kyoto-based firm is undertaking sheet metal welding, cutting and surface treatment for a variety of industrial equipment and parts at its own plants near Bangkok and Hanoi.
The Japanese company intends to move to the new plant in Myanmar some metal parts-manufacturing processes such as mounting of device frames and welding that are difficult to automate.
Nissin manufactures all of its products in the sector in Thailand and Vietnam. Thailand manufactured products account for 60% of the company’s profits.
Bangkok Post
Business
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
Private hospitals, who have become increasingly greedy and expensive because of an unregulated system, will now have to limit their excessive bills for patients.
Authorities have now introduced clear legal measures to curb hefty prices and gouging of patients. The new regulations, controlling the price of medicines, medical supplies and medical services, went into effect yesterday.
Patients have trying to avoid the crowds and long queues in the Thai public health system by going ‘private’ and paying hefty private health insurance premiums. But many many claim that they are being “ripped off”.
The Nation reports, that with so many complaints filed against private medical facilities in Thailand, the government has been forced to act on the price gouging and vastly inflated medicine prices. In one reported case the medical bill exceeded 23 million baht. In another, a patient was charged 30,000 baht for a simple diarrhoea diagnosis and medication.
Internal Trade Department’s director-general Wichai Phochanakit says… “If hospitals involve many specialists for simple symptoms, like a headache or stomach ache, only to charge the patients a hefty fee, then that can be grounds for complaint and legal action.”
He added that any hospital or executives found guilty of delivering unnecessary treatment and overcharging patients face the risk of seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht, according to The Nation.
From yesterday, hospitals joined importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors, in having to declare purchasing and selling prices for their goods. The new rules cover 3,892 medicines, medical supplies and medical services listed in the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients.
A recent review found that at some private hospitals, medicines were being sold at prices that were highly inflated – in some case up to 300 times their market price.
“From now on, private hospitals must inform patients, if asked, of the estimated cost of treatment.”
“Also, under the new regulations, prescriptions must include the generic and trade names of a medicine, what form the medication is in, the amount and consumption instructions. Bills should also specify the per-unit price of the medicine.”
The Nation
Bangkok
Officials demolish 38 year old Kieat Tong Chai market in Bangkok
Daily News
Bangkok officials (BMA) have demolished a market built to occupy the middle of a road in Din Daeng district following 38 years of disputes.
The Nation reports that Din Daeng district office director Panchapat Lakdee says they’ve demolished the Kieat Tong Chai market to make more space for motorists in the middle of Soi Pracha Songkroah 38 off Pracha Songkroah Road.
Initially, the soi belonged to a real estate developer that built two rows of shophouses along the soi. But as the community grew, residents built around 100 stalls with a roof on around 77 metres of the soi. The firm transferred ownership of the soi to the BMA which surveyed it and ordered the stalls’ demolition following complaints from motorists.
The BMA’s efforts to clear the market met with protests from the vendors, causing the disputes to drag on for many years. The BMA has twice served notice to the vendors to move, which were ignored.
Following the 2014 coup, the BMA called for the demolition of the market but the vendors filed a complaint with the Central Administrative Court. The court ruled on February 20 this year in favour of the BMA.
Panchaphat said the district office put up a sign to inform the vendors to move over a month ago. She said the demolition was completed this week and work will soon start to re-lay the road surface.
The Nation | Daily News
