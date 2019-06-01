British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for ‘interfering’ in an argument | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for ‘interfering’ in an argument

1 hour ago

British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for 'interfering' in an argument

PHOTOS: Daily News

37 year old Luke Benjamin Thornton has ended up in hospital in Chiang Mai after trying to break up a fight in Pai, north of Chiang Mai, on May 20.

Daily News reports that Luke was trying to stop a fight between locals and tourists and was beaten unconscious with a wooden club and kicks. They reported that a group of tourists were in the road when some drunk Thai men arrived on motorcycles and an argument started outside a local school. One group had been trying to get by and there had been a minor collision.

Three Thai men have now been caught, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between grown Thai men “so he needed to be taught a lesson”.

Luke’s Thai wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene. He was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. He was still in hospital and suffering from double vision when he was visited by Mae Hong Son police and a Pai police officer.

The three Thai men have admitted their involvement and will face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The man’s Thai wide claims that relatives of the attackers had allegedly been in touch to threaten the victim not to prosecute or their lives would be in danger.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa

Chiang Mai

Bus plunges off mountain road in Phrae, Thailand, 17 injured

5 hours ago

June 1, 2019

Bus plunges off mountain road in Phrae, Thailand, 17 injured

17 passengers have been injured after a bus crashed off a mountain road in Thailand’s north last night.

The bus was travelling between Chiang Mai to Phrae in Thailand. The accident happened in Tambon Bor Leng Long, Phrae. The accident happened at 8.30pm on the Den Chai-Lampang road.

Rescuers struggled to rescue the injured passengers from the bus that had fallen about 20 metres down the steep mountainside. Passengers who were slightly injured were sent to the district hospital. Four who were seriously injured were sent to the provincial hospital and another to the Phrae Christian Hospital.

The 42 year old bus driver, Suriyon Saenchan, told police that it was raining and a pickup truck suddenly changed lane to block his bus. He said he had to swerve to avoid crashing into the truck and lost control of the bus.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south

2 days ago

May 30, 2019

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south

Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.

The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.

“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”

Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.

Affected areas are:

Thursday

North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.

East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.

Friday

North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.

Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.

Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…

PHUKET

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

BANGKOK

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

CHIANG MAI

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

KHON KAEN

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO

2 days ago

May 30, 2019

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO

PHOTOS: Daily News | VIDEO: Jeep Jenjira Pansena

A video posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena has prompted the Chiang Mai police to arrest a Burmese man caught doing stunts on the city’s roads.

21 year old “Mai”, who lives in San Sai and works as a masseur, was standing up on his Honda Click, amongst other ‘moves’ while hurtling around the Chiang Mai streets.

Police tracked him down and arrested him yesterday. They got him to do a ‘re-enactment’ at the police station, or perhaps he was auditioning for a part in the Chiang Mai live performance of ‘Titanic’.

Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

He received five charges for his efforts – Negligent and dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention for other road users, not having the proper equipment on his motorcycle, unregistered bike and not wearing a helmet.

SOURCE: Thai Visa Daily News

#คิงเป็นง่าวหยัง#ฮาเก๋าคนเหลียว

Posted by Jeep Jenjira Pansena on Monday, May 27, 2019

