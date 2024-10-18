Thailand’s domestic tourism revenue to hit 970 billion baht

Picture courtesy of Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Festive events and new stimulus campaigns are set to boost domestic tourism revenue in Thailand to between 950 billion and 970 billion baht (US$28.6 and US$29 billion) this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Despite these efforts, the target of 1 trillion baht (US$30 billion) will likely be missed due to a sluggish economy and the impact of flooding.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor of Marketing Communications, stated that the agency is driving promotions to generate at least 200 billion baht (US$6 billion) in revenue from 30 million domestic trips during the final three months of the year.

Advertisements

The Thailand Winter Festival aims to combine several events, including the Loy Krathong festival, Bun Bang Fai (the rocket festival), Vijitr light show, and marathons.

For the first nine months of the year, domestic tourism generated 768 billion baht (US$23 billion) in revenue from more than 207 million trips.

Nithee highlighted that negative sentiment from flooding in the north and high household debt levels would continue to impact domestic spending to some extent, as some tourist attractions remain damaged by floods.

The agency categorised the flooding impact into three levels: those who can resume their services, groups that require renovation, and operators who must permanently close their businesses.

Domestic tourism

Advertisements

TAT has also launched the 72 Journeys, 72 Styles online guidebook to promote new routes and invite top influencers to visit, encouraging their followers to travel.

“This campaign should help extend Thai tourists’ length of stay from 2.5 days to three days, raising their average spending from 3,000 baht (US$90) to between 3,500 and 4,000 baht (US$105 and 120) per trip,” Nithee said.

TAT expects this campaign to reach at least 30 million local travellers.

To capture movie and mascot marketing trends, the agency has introduced five routes for those wishing to visit the famous pygmy hippo Moo Deng by driving from five regions, as well as promoting a filming location of the top-grossing Thai horror film Tee Yod 2 in Uttaradit.

Next year, the government aims to earn 3.4 trillion baht (US$102 billion) in tourism revenue from 40 million foreign tourists and 205 million domestic trips.

Nithee noted that domestic tourism in 2025 will use the same marketing tagline, Instant Happiness in Thailand, while international tourism will continue with: Amazing Thailand, Your Stories Never End.

The agency hopes to collaborate more with global media and influencers to promote Thailand as a preferred destination, reported Bangkok Post.

As the government works to lift the economy and consumer confidence, domestic tourism should revive. However, international markets might still be affected by geopolitical risks, Nithee added.

“The agency is monitoring competitors’ marketing plans. We believe Thailand can still gain a lot of attention thanks to our diverse products and Thai hospitality.”