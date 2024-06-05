Thailand to tax residents’ foreign income irrespective of remittance

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 11:26, 05 June 2024| Updated: 11:26, 05 June 2024
3,592 1 minute read
Image courtesy of Thailand Elite Visas

The Revenue Department of Thailand will amend a law to tax individuals with foreign income, even if that income is not brought into Thailand.

Director-General of the Revenue Department, Kulaya Tantitemit stated that the current tax law mandates individuals residing in Thailand for over 180 days per year to pay taxes on foreign income if it is brought into the country.

This income is currently subject to personal income tax payments to the department. The department is now working to amend the law based on the principle of worldwide income.

This principle taxes individuals based on their residency within the country, irrespective of whether the income is sourced domestically or internationally.

Related news

Kulaya mentioned plans to expand the tax base by requiring platforms with an income of 1 billion baht or more to report their sources of income.

She added that the department will use this information to verify their tax compliance.

Previously, the department revised the criteria for tax residency, mandating that individuals residing in Thailand for at least 180 days per year and earning foreign income must pay personal income tax if that income is brought into the country within the same year it was earned.

However, this rule will be revised again, effective from 2024, requiring tax payment on foreign income regardless of when it is brought into the country, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in a recent press conference, Thailand’s new Tourism and Sports Minister, Sermsak Pongpanich, hinted at the impending introduction of a tourist tax, known as the Kha Yeap Pan Din, translating to a landing fee.

Although no specific timeline was provided for its implementation, the newly-appointed minister emphasised the unlikelihood of abandoning the proposed tax.

In separate news, the Finance Ministry anticipates the land and building tax collection to reach 43 billion baht this year, marking an increase of 8 billion from the previous year due to the discontinuation of the tax discount.

Business NewsEconomy NewsExpatsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Iranian businessman nabbed for 21 million baht fraud in Bangkok

Published: 17:24, 05 June 2024

Former aide arrested in Nakhon Pathom for illegal firearm sales

Published: 17:17, 05 June 2024

Father fatally shot and son injured in argument at rubber plantation

Published: 17:10, 05 June 2024

Taste bud triumph: Time Out names Bangkok one of best food cities

Published: 17:03, 05 June 2024