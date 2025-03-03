Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

A Scottish man’s life met a sudden end after his quad bike smashed into a concrete barrier after skidding on a treacherous road in Thailand, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The unnamed 62 year old, believed to have been living in Thailand for over a decade, was catapulted from his vehicle and plunged 30 feet to his death after the high-speed impact on a motorway flyover in Lopburi.

The horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, leaving black skid marks and a broken vehicle as evidence of the calamity.

Police Lieutenant Sirirat Darunikorn of the Ban Mi District Police Station reported receiving the emergency call at around 5am local time.

Pol. Lt. Sirirat revealed officers arriving at the scene discovered the mangled quad bike near a sharp bend, ominously marking the spot where the tragedy struck.

“The vehicle crashed against the bridge barrier and the victim fell to the ground, resulting in his death. The scene was an elevated U-turn bridge over a railway. His body was found lying on the grass below.”

Known locally as a retired oil rig worker from Stirling, Scotland, the man had been a familiar face in the community. He lived with a caretaker, a partner, though not a spouse, while maintaining ties back home. Thai officials have informed his UK-based family of the devastating news, reported The Mirror.

The local Rotary Club, where he was celebrated as a valued member, paid tribute.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased. We have lost a quality social service member of our club.”

This grim incident casts a spotlight yet again on Thailand’s notorious road safety record, considered among the worst globally.

With over 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people, ministers are striving to cut this figure down to 12 per 100,000 by 2027.

Factors contributing to these statistics include inadequate road safety education, cursory driving tests, and insufficient enforcement of road laws, especially affecting tourists on motorbikes.

As the Foreign Office awaits comment on the matter, this tragedy underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on Thailand’s roads, a vital step to prevent more stories from ending in sorrow.