Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott49 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
149 1 minute read
Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

A Scottish man’s life met a sudden end after his quad bike smashed into a concrete barrier after skidding on a treacherous road in Thailand, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The unnamed 62 year old, believed to have been living in Thailand for over a decade, was catapulted from his vehicle and plunged 30 feet to his death after the high-speed impact on a motorway flyover in Lopburi.

The horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, leaving black skid marks and a broken vehicle as evidence of the calamity.

Police Lieutenant Sirirat Darunikorn of the Ban Mi District Police Station reported receiving the emergency call at around 5am local time.

Related Articles

Pol. Lt. Sirirat revealed officers arriving at the scene discovered the mangled quad bike near a sharp bend, ominously marking the spot where the tragedy struck.

“The vehicle crashed against the bridge barrier and the victim fell to the ground, resulting in his death. The scene was an elevated U-turn bridge over a railway. His body was found lying on the grass below.”

Quad tragedy: Scottish man's high-speed horror plunge in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Asia Pacific Press via ViralPress

Known locally as a retired oil rig worker from Stirling, Scotland, the man had been a familiar face in the community. He lived with a caretaker, a partner, though not a spouse, while maintaining ties back home. Thai officials have informed his UK-based family of the devastating news, reported The Mirror.

The local Rotary Club, where he was celebrated as a valued member, paid tribute.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased. We have lost a quality social service member of our club.”

This grim incident casts a spotlight yet again on Thailand’s notorious road safety record, considered among the worst globally.

With over 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people, ministers are striving to cut this figure down to 12 per 100,000 by 2027.

Factors contributing to these statistics include inadequate road safety education, cursory driving tests, and insufficient enforcement of road laws, especially affecting tourists on motorbikes.

As the Foreign Office awaits comment on the matter, this tragedy underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on Thailand’s roads, a vital step to prevent more stories from ending in sorrow.

Quad tragedy: Scottish man's high-speed horror plunge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Boom to bust: Chinese investment in Thai property hits rock bottom Business News

Boom to bust: Chinese investment in Thai property hits rock bottom

7 minutes ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link

13 minutes ago
Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death Thailand News

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

21 minutes ago
Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests Crime News

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

32 minutes ago
Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand Thailand News

Quad tragedy: Scottish man’s high-speed horror plunge in Thailand

49 minutes ago
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices Business News

Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

1 hour ago
Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men Bangkok News

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

1 hour ago
Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities Crime News

Myanmar vessel caught in Thai waters, suspected of illegal activities

2 hours ago
Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer Thailand News

Drunk Thai photocopy shop owner allegedly tries to rape customer

2 hours ago
Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

Brake failure leads to fatal crash in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies Thailand News

Thai shippers warn of slow govt response to Trump’s trade policies

2 hours ago
Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal Thailand News

Woman and nephew shocked after finding body in Buriram canal

3 hours ago
Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes Thailand News

Thai MotoGP bid runs out of track as Thailand hits the brakes

3 hours ago
Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local’s throat Phuket News

Mentally ill Phuket man attacks mother, slits local’s throat

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck Crime News

Man arrested in Phetchaburi for rock attack on pickup truck

3 hours ago
Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns Pattaya News

Pier pressure: Pattaya mayor answers abandoned condo concerns

3 hours ago
Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist Crime News

Mae Sot gold shop robbed by delivery rider in daring heist

4 hours ago
Breaking bad: British brothers’ crime spree hits skids in Thailand Thailand News

Breaking bad: British brothers’ crime spree hits skids in Thailand

4 hours ago
Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes Crime News

Two women detained at Nong Khai with millions in Thai banknotes

4 hours ago
Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room Thailand News

Love triangle leads to knife attack in Samut Prakan rented room

4 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chon Buri woman sexually assaulted by male masseur in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs Koh Samui News

Koh Samui hotel rates surge 40% after The White Lotus airs

5 hours ago
Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs Thailand News

Heroic officer sells fermented fish online after losing legs

5 hours ago
Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market Bangkok News

Thai man with depression falls to his death near Chatuchak Market

5 hours ago
Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens Thailand News

Thai casino entry rule demands 50 million baht deposit for citizens

6 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsExpatsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott49 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 3, 2025
149 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

21 minutes ago
Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

32 minutes ago
Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

Thailand tightens foreign business laws to curb nominee practices

1 hour ago
Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

Bangkok police probe woman’s sexual assault by invisible men

1 hour ago