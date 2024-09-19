Entry Thailand: The portal to paradise

Published: 09:10, 19 September 2024
Entry Thailand: The portal to paradise
The Tourism and Sports Ministry has rolled out a brand new web portal designed to revolutionise the way foreign tourists access essential services in Thailand. Dubbed “Entry Thailand,” this innovative platform not only features an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system but also prepares for a future 300-baht fee for incoming visitors.

Mongkon Wimonrat, the Tourism and Sports Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary, proudly unveiled the portal as a one-stop shop for all travel needs. This cutting-edge website aims to keep tourists informed and engaged throughout their stay in the Land of Smiles.

Entry Thailand has teamed up with over 12 organisations, including the Interior Ministry and Airports of Thailand, to deliver up-to-the-minute information. Whether you’re looking for flight and train schedules, an exciting event calendar, or the hottest local attractions, this portal has it all!

But that’s not all: the portal also integrates external services from both the public and private sectors. Tourists can book accommodation in national parks, reserve Muay Thai classes, contact the tourist police, claim their VAT refunds, and even apply for e-visas, all in one convenient place.

Mongkon explained that this platform is an evolution of the screening system that helped manage pandemic arrivals, enabling visitors to book quarantine accommodation before setting foot in Thailand.

This initiative is part of a broader push towards digital transformation, aimed at boosting Thailand’s position in the global travel and tourism competitive index, in line with the government’s Ignite Tourism Thailand strategy.

Visa-exempt travellers

And there’s more to come! The ministry is set to add even more services to the system, including the soon-to-be-implemented ETA for visa-exempt travellers and the eagerly awaited 300-baht tourism fee, said Mongkon.

“If a new pandemic erupts, the travel screening system can be reactivated on this web portal.”

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong agreed to restart the tourism tax for tourist insurance and supply development. The Thailand Travel Safety platform has already begun a trial run.

“Whenever the government decides to activate it, it will take only six months to start collecting fees, which will also offer online payment options.”

The 50-million-baht insurance programme for foreign tourists has expired, with only 10 million baht spent on subsidies.

Yesterday, September 18, the ministry, led by Sorawong, met with 20 tourism operators to discuss current issues and strategies.

As of today, the number of foreign arrivals has reached 24.8 million, with Chinese travellers leading the count at 5 million.

Business NewsThailand News
